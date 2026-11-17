New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani disbands the Strategic Response Group and bans riot gear at protests, drawing sharp criticism over his darker aesthetic and policy changes.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has triggered significant controversy among residents by disbanding an elite police unit and significantly altering his public presentation style. The announcement, made on Monday, coincides with a noticeable shift in the mayor's social media presence, which critics describe as darker and more authoritarian than his previous campaign aesthetic. Observers have pointed to the abrupt change in tone and imagery as a signal of his consolidated political power following recent electoral successes.

Mamdani Disbands Tactical Police Unit

Mammandi formally announced the dissolution of the NYPD's Strategic Response Group (SRG), a 500-officer tactical unit that has been a focal point of debate regarding protest policing. Instead of eliminating the function entirely, the mayor stated that the unit would be consolidated with the NYPD's counterterrorism unit. This move fulfills a key vow from his campaign, where he criticized the SRG for its aggressive response to demonstrations and positioned it as an obstacle to civil liberties. The disbanding decision comes shortly after midterms where candidates backed by his socialist platform secured strong showings in multiple local elections.

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Sharp Contrast in Mayor's Public Image

Alongside the policy shift, residents and commentators have noted a dramatic change in Mayor Mamdani's visual presentation. Video released this week features the mayor with a mustache and heavy shadows cast over his face, a stark departure from the bright, folksy, and approachable imagery that characterized his rise to prominence. Steve Krakauer, executive producer of the Megyn Kelly show, described the new video as alarming and poorly edited, suggesting that Mamdani no longer feels the need to project safety or friendliness. Krakauer noted that the mayor appears to be in a "DGAF mode," indicating a disregard for the polished aesthetics that previously defined his brand.

Political Figures Condemn New Aesthetics

Commentator Melanie Notkin highlighted the visual shift by comparing images of the mayor from July 2026 to his current appearance. Notkin argued that the lighting, tone, and focus in the recent video feel older and less polished, writing that Mamdani looks ten years older while adopting a style she described as belonging to a different era. Notkin suggested these changes are intentional, designed to project a harder line on governance. The shift in demeanor has drawn sharp rebukes from political opponents, including ousted Republican Congressman Mike Lawler, who lost his re-election bid to a Democrat during the recent midterms. Lawler took to social media to criticize the mayor's actions, accusing him of facilitating radical activism at the expense of public safety.

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Lawler Attacks Policy and Protest Handling

Mike Lawler accused Mayor Mamdani of making it easier for radicals to terrorize innocent New Yorkers as a thank you for electoral support. Lawler referenced Mamdani's history during the Black Lives Matter protests and civil unrest at the start of the decade, alleging that the mayor was swept into office on the backs of individuals who violated laws and engaged in wanton destruction. He also cited intimidation and harassment of New York City's Jewish populations during protests as part of his criticism. Lawler questioned which other police units the mayor would dismantle next, warning that such actions would further harm vulnerable communities and expressing shame over the administration's trajectory.

New Civilian Units Replace Tactical Police

As part of the restructuring, a new civilian entity called the Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division will spearhead protest response across the city. This division is not expected to become operational until 2028 and will be staffed exclusively by civilians who are barred from carrying weapons and cannot make arrests. Concurrently, the mayor announced the creation of the First Amendment Support Team (FAST), an NYPD unit consisting of 30 armed officers trained in de-escalation techniques. These officers will primarily spend their time on patrol but retain the authority to conduct arrests at protests in rare instances if necessary.

Strict Limits on Protest Policing Gear

Mammandi also issued a broad ban on the use of long guns, pepper spray, and tear gas by officers against protesters. Additionally, the administration prohibited the use of kettling tactics, a controversial method where police encircle demonstrators to control crowds. To support these new constraints, the mayor announced the creation of the Patrol Support Division. Officers in this division will receive specialized crowd-management training but are expected to remain focused on general patrol duties rather than direct confrontation. These measures represent a fundamental shift in how New York City plans to manage public assembly and law enforcement engagement in the coming years.