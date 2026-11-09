NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Seeking 2028 Presidential Candidate

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is reportedly recruiting a hard-left presidential candidate for the 2028 election. He meets with union leaders to prepare for a potential Progressive primary.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has initiated a covert effort to identify and recruit a hard-left presidential candidate for the 2028 election cycle. According to reports from Axios, the Democratic socialist mayor has been engaging in behind-the-scenes discussions with labor leaders and progressive allies to establish a viable leftist platform for the White House.

Mamdani is actively trying to leverage the recent political momentum generated by the blue wave that swept through the United States during the midterm elections last week. His strategy involves installing a progressive contender who can directly challenge moderate Democrats in the upcoming primary season, sources close to the mayor indicated.

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There is a fundamental legal barrier preventing Mamdani from running for the highest office himself. He was born in Uganda and lacks natural-born citizenship status. Consequently, he is focusing his political capital on shaping the nomination process from the sidelines rather than seeking the nomination directly.

Strategic Union Mobilization Effort

The mayor is concerned about the uncertainty surrounding New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Sources state that Mamdani is unsure if his political ally will enter the presidential race. He fears that if she chooses to remain out of the contest, the Democratic primary could fragment without a strong left-wing presence.

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To mitigate this risk, Mamdani has been meeting with union leaders in private settings. He is urging them to prepare the progressive ecosystem to mobilize quickly and strategically if a moderate candidate gains significant traction. He compares his approach to former President Barack Obama's support for Joe Biden against Senator Bernie Sanders in 2020.

Mamdani recently hosted Jimmy Williams Jr, the president of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, at Gracie Mansion. This meeting took place last month to discuss potential presidential prospects for 2028. The mayor asked Williams about his preferences for candidates and whether he would consider running for office himself.

Union Leadership Reactions and Stances

Jimmy Williams Jr responded to the mayor's inquiries with a clear stance on his personal ambitions. He told Axios that he is absolutely supportive of labor movement figures running for office but is not interested in pursuing the presidency himself. He highlighted recent successes, noting that his union placed an ironworker in Congress and an IUPAT member in the Senate.

Williams referenced Brian Poindexter, who was elected to the US House of Representatives for Ohio's 7th Congressional District. He also mentioned Troy Jackson, an IUPAT member elected to the Senate in Maine during the recent midterms. Williams added that his union was among the first to call for a ceasefire in Gaza in 2025.

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Another prominent union leader, Sara Nelson, has also engaged with Mamdani regarding the 2028 election. Nelson serves as the president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. The two discussed the upcoming election cycle along with other pressing industry issues during their meeting.

Future Candidates and Progressive Concerns

Mamdani is expected to soon hold discussions with Shawn Fain, the president of the United Automobile Workers union. Fain is known for rallying against billionaires and participating in Senator Sanders' Fighting Oligarchy tour. Mamdani views these labor leaders as key allies in building a broad coalition for a progressive presidential bid.

Many progressives are currently anxious about the possibility of a future presidential race lacking a left-wing candidate. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has stated that she is considering a presidential run but is leaning toward a Senate bid in 2028. Mamdani's recruitment efforts appear to be a contingency plan in case she decides against the White House.

The Daily Mail contacted Mayor Mamdani, Jimmy Williams Jr, Sara Nelson, and Shawn Fain for comment on these reports. As the political landscape shifts, the mayor's efforts to secure a labor-aligned candidate highlight the internal strategic debates within the Democratic Party ahead of the 2028 cycle.