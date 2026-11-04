NYPD Claims DOE Hindered Javits Frimpong Murder Investigation

New York Police Department officials allege the city's Department of Education delayed sharing critical evidence in the Javits Frimpong murder case, sparking political backlash.

New York City Police Department investigators have publicly accused the city's Department of Education of obstructing the probe into the fatal shooting of 15-year-old student Javits Frimpong. NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny stated during a Monday press conference that school officials refused to hand over relevant records without a legal subpoena, thereby slowing down the homicide inquiry.

DOE Accused of Withholding Evidence

The friction between law enforcement and the education agency centers on access to student disciplinary files and surveillance data from the Bronx high school Javits attended. Kenny explained that authorities are currently navigating proper legal channels to compel the release of this information, which police believe is essential for identifying the masked assailants who shot the teenager on his way to class last week.

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According to Kenny, the Department of Education initially resisted providing these materials voluntarily. The chief noted that while police are working with the agency, the lack of immediate cooperation has forced investigators to rely on formal subpoenas rather than administrative assistance, a process that adds significant time to an already urgent investigation.

School Officials Claim Full Cooperation

In response to the police allegations, the Department of Education maintained that it has been fully transparent with investigators throughout the proceedings. A spokesperson for the DOE told the New York Post on Tuesday that the agency provided all requested materials to law enforcement immediately and denied any deliberate stalling tactics or refusal to assist with the murder probe.

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Neither the NYPD nor the DOE confirmed whether the eventual release of documents was triggered by the issuance of a subpoena. This ambiguity has fueled public debate regarding the transparency of city agencies during high-profile criminal investigations involving students.

Political Fallout and Safety Concerns

New York State Assemblyman Kalman Yeger used social media to criticize Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the administration overseeing the public school system. Yeger argued that the alleged refusal to share information without legal coercion undermines public safety and hampers efforts to bring a child murderer to justice in Mamdani's New York.

The incident has drawn national attention, particularly after Mayor Mamdani announced that President Trump agreed to expedite a visa for Javits's mother, allowing her to travel from Ghana to attend her son's funeral. The diplomatic gesture highlighted the international impact of the tragedy, as Javits had moved to the United States almost exactly one year prior to his death.

Bullying Allegations and Victim Profile

Javits Frimpong was shot in the abdomen around 9:25 am last week while attempting to flee a group of masked attackers near his school in the Bronx. He was found bleeding by first responders and rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His father, Thomas Frimpong, stated that Javits had been subjected to severe bullying at school, a claim that police are actively investigating as a potential motive.

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Thomas Frimpong revealed that the school principal had contacted him three days before the shooting to report that two students were disturbing his son, leading to their suspension. Surveillance footage shows Javits running from individuals dressed in black with surgical masks before he was fatally shot. Authorities have not yet arrested any suspects in connection with the crime.