NYPD Investigates Murder of Joseph Owusu Found in Duffle Bag in Brooklyn

Police in Brooklyn are searching for two masked suspects who dumped the body of 24-year-old Joseph Owusu in a duffle bag on East 93rd Street. The Ghanaian Embassy and family demand justice for the talented musician and computer science student.

The New York City Police Department is investigating the homicide of 24-year-old Joseph Owusu after his body was discovered inside a duffle bag in Brooklyn. The disturbing incident occurred on October 30 at the intersection of East 93rd Street and Avenue L in the Canarsie neighborhood. Surveillance footage captured the chilling moment two masked individuals unloaded the heavy bag from the trunk of a white sedan and dragged it onto the sidewalk before fleeing the scene immediately.

Discovery and Police Response Details

Hours after the dumping, the duffle bag attracted the attention of a local scrap metal collector who picked it up while walking in daylight. This individual contacted authorities, leading the NYPD to respond to a 911 call on the same day. Officers arrived at the location to find Owusu unconscious and unresponsive within the bag. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities confirmed his identity through his family and official records.

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The specific circumstances surrounding his death remain under active investigation. The New York City Police Department has not yet made any arrests in connection with the case. An autopsy is currently being conducted on Owusu's body to determine the official cause of death and gather forensic evidence that may help identify the perpetrators responsible for this brutal act.

Family Statements and Grief

Kobo Yeboah, the brother of the victim, shared his profound grief with ABC News, expressing the family's struggle to cope with the sudden and violent loss. He emphasized that Joseph Owusu was only 24 years old and had a significant amount of life ahead of him. Yeboah stated unequivocally that he needs justice for his brother and wants the truth to come out, asserting that Joseph did not deserve to die in such a horrific manner.

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The family described Owusu as a dedicated and talented musician who served as a choir member at the Ghana United Methodist Church in the Bronx. Yeboah noted that his brother loved the church and things of God, and that he was beloved by everyone in his community, from church members to friends. In addition to his musical talents, Owusu worked supporting people with disabilities and was actively studying for a computer science degree.

Official Support and International Reaction

Officials from the Ghanaian Embassy in New York visited the family to offer support following the tragedy. The visit was undertaken on behalf of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who phoned to express heartfelt condolences and the solidarity of President Mahama and the Government of Ghana with Madam Mavis and her family. Ablakwa assured the bereaved family that the Government of Ghana stands firmly with them and will collaborate with relevant authorities and agencies of the United States Government to ensure that justice is served.

Ablakwa also commented on the timing of the tragedy, noting he was shocked and saddened by the news, especially as it followed the killing of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, a Ghanaian boy from the Bronx who was shot and killed by a group of bullies on October 29. United Nations officials representing Ghana in New York also visited the family to provide additional support during this difficult period.

Community Fundraising and Next Steps

In the wake of the murder, the Owusu family has established a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for funeral arrangements. The campaign aims to reach a goal of $22,000 to cover the necessary expenses associated with the burial and memorial services. As of Saturday evening, the family had successfully raised over $15,000 through donations from supporters and community members who wish to honor Joseph's memory.

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The investigation into the murder of Joseph Owusu remains ongoing. The Daily Mail has reached out to Victoria Owusu, the organizer of the fundraiser, as well as the NYPD for further comment. Authorities continue to review surveillance evidence and pursue leads as the community awaits answers regarding the identities of the two masked suspects and the motives behind this violent crime.