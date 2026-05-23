NYU Langone: 11-year-old Logan Fitzpatrick Shares Journey with Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Advocating Awareness and Seeking Specialized Care

For nearly a decade, 11-year-old Logan Fitzpatrick has been managing eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a chronic allergic disease of the esophagus. After years of searching for answers, Logan and his family found ongoing, specialized care through the Pediatric Gastroenterology Program at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, where his condition is medically managed with treatment, monitoring, nutrition guidance, and behavioral health support. They want to raise awareness about the pediatric condition and encourage other families to seek answers when symptoms persist.

NYU LangoneMay 22 2026 Today, 11-year-old Logan Fitzpatrick of Malverne, New York, spends his time playing baseball, practicing tae kwon do, painting, and cheering on the Mets and the Islanders.

But behind the scenes, he continues to manage eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a chronic allergic disease of the esophagus that can make swallowing and eating painful and difficult. After years of searching for answers, Logan and his family found ongoing, specialized care through the Pediatric Gastroenterology Program at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, where his condition is medically managed with treatment, monitoring, nutrition guidance, and behavioral health support.

Logan is sharing his story in recognition of World EoE Day on May 22. He and his family want to raise awareness about the increasingly recognized pediatric condition and encourage other families to seek answers when symptoms persist. Looking beyond 'just a stomach bug' As a young child, Logan frequently complained that his stomach hurt. Over time, his parents, Stephanie and Tim Fitzpatrick, also noticed him vomiting, clearing his throat, and having increasing difficulty with food.

"When Logan was a baby, nothing seemed obviously alarming at first," said Stephanie, "he had trouble nursing, cried during feedings, and spit up often, but we just assumed he was colicky. " As symptoms continued, the Fitzpatricks repeatedly brought Logan to the pediatrician, where they were often told he was likely dealing with recurring stomach bugs. Still looking for solutions, Logan's parents sought out a pediatric gastroenterologist.

At age 5, Logan underwent an endoscopy at a local hospital and was diagnosed with EoE—a disease they had never heard of before. The family transferred Logan's care to Hassenfeld Children's Hospital in 2021, seeking more specialized long-term management for the condition under the care of pediatric gastroenterologist Melanie K. Greifer, MD.

EoE occurs when eosinophils, a type of white blood cell involved in allergic reactions, build up in the esophagus, causing chronic inflammation that can interfere with swallowing and eating. Often described as part food allergy and part swallowing disorder, EoE has symptoms that can vary by age and are frequently mistaken for more common childhood conditions. In younger children, symptoms can include feeding difficulties, vomiting, poor weight gain, and stomach pain.

Older children may begin avoiding certain foods, eating very slowly, or needing large amounts of water to swallow comfortably. If left untreated, the inflammation can lead to narrowing and scarring of the esophagus, increasing the risk of food becoming stuck. EoE, Once considered rare, EoE is now one of the most commonly diagnosed gastrointestinal diseases in children, with experts estimating the condition affects roughly 1 in 2,000 people.

Researchers believe growing awareness, improved diagnosis, and increases in allergic disease are contributing to the rise in cases.

"Early diagnosis is critical in preventing long-term complications and helping children maintain a healthy relationship with food," said Dr. Greifer. Specialized pediatric GI care that goes beyond the diagnosis At Hassenfeld Children's Hospital, Logan's care includes ongoing monitoring, medication management, nutritional guidance, and behavioral health support through the Pediatric Gastroenterology Program.

That whole-child approach is supported by the hospital's Sala Institute for Child and Family Centered Care, where psychologists and certified child life specialists work alongside clinical teams to help children and families manage the anxiety, food-related fear, and stress that can come with chronic illness treatment. Because symptoms do not always reflect the level of inflammation in the esophagus, children with EoE may undergo repeat upper endoscopies with biopsies to monitor how well treatment is working.

"Children with EoE aren't just managing symptoms—many are also coping with anxiety around eating, medical procedures, and feeling different from their peers," said Dr. Greifer. "Our goal is not only to control the disease but to help children regain confidence around food and feel like kids again. " Today, Logan receives dupilumab, a biologic therapy given by injection that targets immune pathways driving inflammation in the esophagus.

For Logan, treatment means a biweekly shot—one part of the ongoing routine his family has built around managing EoE





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Eoe Chronic Allergic Disease Allergic Reaction White Blood Cell Esophagus Inflammation Allergic Disorder Impairment With Swallowing And Eating Pediatric Care Specialized Program Behavioral Health Support Early Diagnosis Helping Children Regain Confidence Around Food Learning To Advocate For Child's Health Biologic Therapy Shot Injections

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