O'Sullivan Dominates Higgins as Williams Exits World Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan takes a 6-2 lead over John Higgins in their World Championship clash, while Mark Williams is defeated by Barry Hawkins, ending the participation of all three members of snooker's 'Class of 92' in the tournament.

The opening day of the World Championship last-16 stage delivered a mix of dominance and disappointment, with Ronnie O'Sullivan establishing a commanding lead while fellow snooker legend Mark Williams exited the tournament.

O'Sullivan, a seven-time world champion, surged ahead of John Higgins, finishing the initial session with a significant 6-2 advantage. This highly anticipated clash between the two 50-year-olds, a rematch three decades in the making, saw O'Sullivan display exceptional form, punctuated by impressive breaks of 86, 82, 137, and 95. He secured four of the first five frames, quickly establishing control of the match.

While Higgins managed a notable break of 68 in the sixth frame, O'Sullivan responded emphatically, closing out the session with a 76 break in the final frame, extending his lead to four. The resumption of this captivating encounter is scheduled for Sunday evening at 19:00, where O'Sullivan will be looking to capitalize on his strong start and secure the six remaining frames needed for victory, potentially with a session to spare.

In stark contrast to O'Sullivan's success, Mark Williams, the third member of snooker's celebrated 'Class of 92', suffered a defeat at the hands of Barry Hawkins. Williams, who had reached the final of the 2025 competition, lost 13-9 to Hawkins in a closely contested match played before a fervent crowd at the Crucible. Despite his experience and past achievements, Williams was unable to overcome Hawkins's consistent performance.

The atmosphere at the Crucible was particularly poignant before the matches began, as the audience rose to give a standing ovation to O'Sullivan, Higgins, and Williams, acknowledging their collective contribution to the sport and celebrating their combined total of 14 world titles. This gesture underscored the immense respect and admiration these players command within the snooker community and among fans worldwide.

The emotional tribute highlighted the end of an era for Williams, potentially marking his final appearance at the World Championship, adding weight to the significance of Hawkins's victory. O'Sullivan's path to this stage included a convincing 10-2 victory over He Guoqiang in the opening round, a match notable for his experimentation with different cues across the two sessions. This demonstrates his adaptability and willingness to adjust his approach, even at the highest level of the game.

Now, he aims to surpass Stephen Hendry's record and claim an eighth world title, solidifying his position as the most successful player in the modern era of snooker. Hawkins, meanwhile, will be eager to continue his impressive run and challenge for the title. The contrast between O'Sullivan's dominant performance and Williams's exit underscores the unpredictable nature of the World Championship and the enduring competitiveness of the sport.

The tournament continues to captivate audiences with its blend of skill, strategy, and dramatic moments, and the upcoming session between O'Sullivan and Higgins promises to be another thrilling chapter in snooker history. The focus now shifts to whether Higgins can mount a comeback against O'Sullivan's relentless form, and if Hawkins can maintain his momentum as he progresses through the tournament





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