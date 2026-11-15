Oak Ridge Boys Bassist Richard Sterban Dies at 83

The Oak Ridge Boys announce the death of bass vocalist Richard Sterban, 83, following complications from bronchitis and pneumonia. His legacy includes the iconic Elvira bass solo and numerous country chart toppers.

Richard Sterban, the renowned bass vocalist for the country music group The Oak Ridge Boys, has died at the age of 83. The band confirmed his passing on Saturday in Henderson, Tennessee, noting that he succumbed to complications from bronchitis and pneumonia after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Sterban Passed Away in Henderson

Sterban died on a Saturday in Henderson, Tennessee, according to a joint press release from The Oak Ridge Boys and his family. The announcement detailed that his death followed complications from bronchitis and pneumonia. He had been fighting a long and difficult battle with cancer prior to his passing.

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In a message shared on Facebook, the group expressed their profound grief, describing Sterban as their partner and brother. They requested that fans continue to offer love and support during this difficult period. The band also noted that they find comfort in knowing he is now face to face with Jesus.

Elvira and Chart-Topping Legacy

Sterban was a founding member of The Oak Ridge Boys in 1972. He became an icon for his deep bass voice, which drove the group to achieve 17 number-one country hits and 34 Top 10 singles. His most famous contribution is the rolling bass refrain in their 1981 chart-topping song Elvira, which features the catchy 'oom-papa-oom-papa-mow-mow' solo.

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Before achieving massive success with The Oak Ridge Boys, Sterban honed his craft as a bass singer. He was a member of JD Sumner and the Stamps Quartet, a group hired by Elvis Presley in 1971. Sterban performed on stage with the King of Rock and Roll and appeared in the film Elvis on Tour, singing on the track Burning Love.

Diagnosis and Health Battle

Sterban was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2025. He made the diagnosis public in September 2025 through an update shared on the band's website. In that statement, he expressed hope that he would recover with the help of top doctors and his faith.

He noted that most days he was feeling very good and hoped to return to the road in several months. Despite his positive outlook at the time, the subsequent development of respiratory infections proved fatal. His family and bandmates mourned the loss of a talented musician and dear friend.

Honors and Industry Recognition

Sterban's contributions to music were widely recognized throughout his career. In August 2011, he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry alongside his bandmates Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, and William Lee Golden. He described the induction as a dream come true and the highlight of a very good year for the group.

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Four years later, in 2015, The Oak Ridge Boys were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Sterban performed for multiple US presidents during his career. He also sang Amazing Grace at the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush in December 2018.

Early Life and Career Origins

Sterban was born in Camden, New Jersey, and grew up in Collingswood, New Jersey. He attended his local high school before enrolling at Trenton State College, which is now known as The College of New Jersey. He majored in music but dropped out in the early 1960s to pursue a full-time singing career.

Before joining The Oak Ridge Boys, Sterban was a founding member of the gospel quartet the Keystones. He also sang backup vocals on Paul Simon's 1977 hit single Slip Slidin' Away. His deep bass voice remained a defining element of his identity until the end of his life. The music community is now mourning the loss of one of country music's most distinctive voices.