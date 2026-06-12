Oasis Documentary Excludes Noel Gallagher's Ex-Wife Sara MacDonald Due to Legal Agreement

A new documentary about Oasis's reunion will not cover the role of Noel Gallagher's ex-wife Sara MacDonald in the brothers' rift, due to a non-disparagement agreement from their divorce. The film, directed by Steven Knight, captures the emotional journey of Noel and Liam Gallagher's reconciliation, but legal constraints prevent a full exploration of the family tensions that fueled their long-standing feud.

Oasis star Noel Gallagher has filmed hours of interviews with his brother Liam for a forthcoming 'tell all' documentary about how and why they reunited last year.

But one thing they won't be discussing is the end of Noel's marriage to Sara MacDonald - even though it played a key role in the siblings' rapprochement. This is due to a 'non-disparagement agreement' which was signed as part of Noel and Sara's divorce deal in 2024.

The couple announced they had split in 2023 after 12 years of marriage and 22 years together, and Noel is thought to have forked out £20million - plus their £8million country house in Hampshire - to his ex. Sara and Liam never got on and he has blamed her (along with other factors) for the decades-long rift with his big brother, which intensified after Oasis broke up in 2009.

Liam said in 2016: 'His missus, Sara MacDonald, won't let him get that band back together. She wears the trousers, mate.

' During the years that Noel was married to privately educated Sara, Liam would rage about his brother's 'social pretensions' and accuse him of being a traitor to the working class, dubbing him 'tofu boy'. The feeling was obviously mutual. When asked on Instagram if she was planning to watch Liam perform at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival, she replied: 'Think I'm going to swerve that.

The fat t*** doing his tribute act balancing a tambourine on his head is going to look pretty dated after Stormzy.

' So I guess that's a no, then. An Oasis documentary film by Steven Knight is coming to cinemas and Disney+ this year Liam retaliated by sending a message to Noel's daughter Anais which ran: 'Tell your step mam to be very careful.

' He later apologised for the apparent threat, but Noel said that Liam had left a number of menacing messages for Sara and Anais and he could not forgive him. For her part, Sara stayed on great terms with Liam's exes, even inviting two of them - second wife All Saints' Nicole Appleton and Lisa Moorish (mother of his daughter Molly) - to Noel's 50th birthday bash in 2017.

Noel and Liam reconciled in 2024 at the urging of Liam's girlfriend Debbie Gwyther, who somehow managed to get them into a room together. Within weeks, they announced they'd agreed to reunite for a series of shows in summer 2025. The pair shared a black-and-white image of themselves, side by side, with the caption: 'The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned.

The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.

' The 'landmark' Oasis documentary film, made with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, will hit cinemas in September and then stream on Disney+. An insider reveals: 'The film is going to cover every cough and spit of how the brothers went from being sworn enemies to being Britain's biggest band again - and then as close as ever.

'The camera crew captured the moments when the discussions started, and that first meeting to discuss the potential of a reunion. 'People who have seen it say that the footage is incredible and the sit-down interviews are very moving, powerful and have the pair displaying real emotion.

The subject of Sara MacDonald, the ex-wife of Noel Gallagher, will be cut from the film 'However, the subject of Sara and the problems between her and Liam, as well as her and Noel, are being cut. There is a binding legal agreement which permits neither party from discussing one another in media projects - and certainly not disparaging one another.

'That is the point where the lawyers and managers take over from the filmmakers and producers. 'So that means that the full picture of the comeback will not be presented to fans this time around. ' A spokesman for the band and for Noel declined to comment this week. Get ready for a live action Scooby snack Ruh roh!

Baby Scooby looks utterly adorable in this first image from Netflix's live action adventure, Scooby-Doo: Origins. The TV series will see Shaggy and Daphne team up with a lost Great Dane puppy which may have witnessed a supernatural murder - and form Mystery Inc with friends Velma and Fred. Those meddling kids! Filming with the fresh-faced new cast started in April and the show will be out next year.

The original animated Scooby-Doo stories started running as Saturday morning cartoons back in 1969. The new baby Scooby looks utterly adorable in Netflix's new action adventure 'Scooby Doo: Origins' Masters of the film universe? Not for Gen X...Masters of the universe? They can't even master the box office!

Based on the 1980s He-Man cartoons, Amazon's new action film with Nicholas Galitzine as musclebound Prince Adam and Camila Mendes as warrior Teela, opened last weekend taking a disappointing $54million - against a reported budget of $170million. And there are plenty of other 1980s nostalgia flops in the rear-view mirror - see The Fall Guy (2024) and last year's The Running Ma





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