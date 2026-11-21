Stewart Rhodes, convicted in January 6 Capitol riot, denounces Donald Trump as a traitor and criticizes his administration's corruption after receiving a sentence commutation.

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the right-wing militia group Oath Keepers and a central figure in the January 6 Capitol riot, has publicly severed ties with President Donald Trump. Rhodes, who once displayed a tattoo of Trump on his arm, now describes the current President as a traitor and one of the worst figures in American history. This dramatic shift marks a significant fracture within the far-right political base that propelled Trump back to the White House in 2025.

Rhodes Reveals Disillusionment With Trump Administration

Rhodes articulated his deepening resentment toward Trump during an interview at a gastropub in Irving, Texas. He stated that he is absolutely done with the President, a sentiment driven by multiple policy decisions and administrative actions taken since Trump returned to office. The former legal scholar argues that Trump has abandoned the core promises that initially united their respective movements, particularly regarding anti-corruption efforts and foreign policy restraint.

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According to Rhodes, the initial crack in their relationship appeared when Trump granted pardons to hundreds of individuals involved in the January 6 events but chose only to commute Rhodes' own 18-year prison sentence. Rhodes viewed this selective clemency as a political maneuver rather than a genuine act of reconciliation. He noted that this partial pardon served as the first clear indication that Trump was prioritizing political expediency over loyalty to his original supporters.

Accusations of Corruption and Foreign Policy Failures

Rhodes cited Trump's conflict with Iran as a direct violation of his previous pledges to end foreign military entanglements. He also expressed outrage over the administration's refusal to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, dismissing critics of this decision as past supporters who had lost their influence. Rhodes explicitly accused the administration of engaging in pay-for-play corruption, contrasting current events with Trump's longstanding campaign slogan to drain the swamp.

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Rhodes asserted that Trump was elected specifically to eliminate corruption in Washington, DC. However, he concluded that the current administration has become one of the most corrupt in U.S. history. This perspective aligns with a broader ideological shift among some anti-government extremists who now view Trump not as an ally against systemic conspiracies, but as a co-opted figurehead within the very establishment they sought to dismantle.

Historical Context of the January 6 Conviction

Rhodes' status as a political prisoner was cemented after a federal jury convicted him of seditious conspiracy for his role in organizing the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. Although he did not enter the building himself, prosecutors established that he gathered weapons, conducted training exercises, and coordinated efforts with other militants. US District Judge Amit Mehta previously described Rhodes as charismatic and dangerous, warning that his release would likely lead to renewed armed opposition against the government.

Despite serving part of his sentence, Rhodes maintained that his trial was illegal and that he was targeted due to his political views. His conviction was one of the longest handed down in connection with the Capitol breach. The commutation of his sentence by Trump in 2025 did not erase the underlying ideological grievances Rhodes harbored, which have now surfaced in his public repudiation of the President.

Broader Implications for Far-Right Political Alliances

Sam Jackson, an associate professor at the University at Albany specializing in anti-government extremism, suggests that Rhodes' defection reflects a deeper trend within extremist circles. Jackson argues that figures like Rhodes originally saw Trump as a vehicle for fighting a perceived conspiracy. They now feel betrayed because Trump has seemingly adopted the traits of the establishment he once opposed.

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Rhodes founded the Oath Keepers in 2009 with the intention of encouraging military and law enforcement personnel to resist unconstitutional orders. The group initially supported Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. However, Rhodes' current activities, including organizing events like the Christian Warriors After-Party, indicate a move toward localized community defense and religious mobilization independent of Trump's political machinery.

Future Outlook for Trump's Far-Right Support Base

Rhodes attributes recent Democratic victories in Texas to Trump alienating his own base rather than widespread electoral fraud. This assessment suggests a growing disconnect between the President's policies and the expectations of his most fervent supporters. The White House declined to comment on Rhodes' accusations, but the public nature of this split poses challenges for political cohesion.

The ideological through line connecting Rhodes' disillusionment and similar sentiments among other former allies points to a fragmentation within the anti-establishment movement. As Trump's administration consolidates power, the radical wing of his coalition appears increasingly willing to criticize rather than defend his actions. This evolution could reshape the political landscape leading up to future elections and influence the trajectory of right-wing extremism in the United States.