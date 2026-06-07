Obituaries: Three Longtime Residents Remembered

The communities of Oswaldtwistle and Huncoat say goodbye to Derek Schofield, Derek Duckworth, and Ted, three men who dedicated their lives to service, family, and local traditions.

The community of Oswaldtwistle and Huncoat is mourning the loss of three beloved residents who passed away recently. Derek Schofield, Derek Duckworth, and Ted, whose full surname was not disclosed in the notice, each lived full lives marked by service, family, and personal passions.

Their funeral services will be held in June 2026 at Accrington Crematorium, with donations requested for charities including the Alzheimer's Society, Cancer Research UK, and The Fire Fighters Charity. Derek Schofield, 89, of Yew Tree Drive, Oswaldtwistle, died suddenly but peacefully on Friday, May 22. A retired GPO (BT) telephone engineer, he also completed two years of National Service in the Royal Signals. Derek enjoyed hockey in the Army, cricket at Immanuel, and football, supporting Blackburn Rovers and Everton.

He loved holidays abroad with family to Alvor, visits to his local pub the Stop & Rest, and rambling. Derek was a beloved husband of the late Pamela, father of Andrew, David, and Anthony, father-in-law of Debi, Diane, and Homera, grandfather of Olivia, Ebony, and Kelsey, great-grandfather of Soley, Oaklee, and Nova, and brother of Maureen. A celebration of life will be held at 10:20am on Friday, June 5, 2026, at Accrington Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations to Alzheimer's Society.

Enquiries to Barton & Hallworth Funeral Service. Derek Duckworth, 94, of Queens Drive, Oswaldtwistle, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25. He worked as a chemical plumber for Blythe Chemicals and Cortalds, then as a glazier for Premier Construction. In retirement, he was a keen bowler at Globe Bullough Park, Gatty Park, and Immanuel clubs.

In his youth, he was a road racing cyclist, and he also enjoyed playing darts for pub teams, organizing sea fishing trips, and attending concert nights at Oswaldtwistle Con Club. Derek leaves behind daughter Jacquelyn and son-in-law Andy. His funeral service will be held at 11am on Monday, June 22, 2026, at Accrington Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations to Cancer Research UK.

Ted, 93, of Huncoat, was the devoted husband of the late Audrey, father of Bridie and Liam, cherished grandfather of Rachel and her husband Ian, Sam, Lucas, and Ruby-Mae, great-grandfather of Ethan, Merica, Skye, Niall, Jude, and Ava, brother of Eileen, and a respected relative and friend. He completed National Service in the Army in Egypt and Germany, then served in the police before joining the fire service in Ramsbottom and Accrington.

Ted enjoyed a pint at the Railway pub, was a true gentleman, and loved DIY projects. He was cared for by family, especially Ian. His funeral will be at 1pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at Accrington Crematorium Chapel, followed by interment at Accrington Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to The Fire Fighters Charity. Enquiries to Champ Funeral Services





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