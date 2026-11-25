Eleni Petaloti and Leonidas Trampoukis unveil 'Out of This World - A Field of Conditions' in Miami starting December 1st, 2026, transforming the neighborhood with interactive sculptures and immersive design experiences.

Eleni Petaloti and Leonidas Trampoukis of Objects of Common Interest have unveiled their ambitious seven-part art installation titled 'Out of This World - A Field of Conditions' in the Miami Design District. This interactive series officially opened on 1 December 2026, marking a significant addition to the neighborhood's evolving cultural landscape. The project emphasizes intuitive wayfinding and sensory engagement through a diverse array of sculptural elements placed along the central Paseo Ponti promenade.

Interactive Sculptures Along Promenade

The installation begins at the southern end with a pair of hovering spheres standing 16 feet tall. Crafted from marble and resin, these primal shapes emit a cloud of smoke vapor to challenge conventional public art proportions. Visitors encounter 250 tiny resin ornaments resembling tropical birds suspended within twenty trees nearby, creating a more diffuse visual experience that activates the senses. These components were hand-produced in the Athens workshop of Objects of Common Interest according to digital plans.

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Architectural Dialogues and Heritage

Further north, the sequence features an inverted stacked marble slab pyramid that appears to push upward from the ground. An accompanying avant-garde audio recording emanates from only one side of this structure, inviting focused contemplation. Nearby, three monochromatic totems stand alongside a tall gradient marble column positioned outside the Bulgari boutique. This column serves as a direct reference to the designers' Greek heritage, complementing a new modular bronze lighting concept launched inside the boutique in collaboration with a New York gallery.

Immersive Spaces at Luxury Showrooms

Objects of Common Interest extends the experience into retail spaces with a pink felt listening room at the nearby Cassina showroom. The duo created an immersive burgundy-fabric environment within a single gallery booth, featuring a central column designed for solitary viewing. This approach contrasts with typical fair presentations by challenging how galleries pack their displays with work. The installation treats seemingly permanent universal objects as ephemeral experiences.

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Community Pride and Resident Engagement

Petaloti emphasized that the goal was to create conditions that initiate unexpected conversations between the viewer and the work rather than producing pristine art for glorification. The architects noted that the district serves as a point of pride for residents who showcase it to out-of-town guests. By placing sculptures that counterbalance the dominance of the Buckminster Fuller Geodesic Dome at Palm Court, the team aims to integrate art naturally into the daily pedestrian action of the community.

Long-Term Cultural Impact in Miami

Since 2015, the annual Design Commission has established fixtures that remain after the exhibition period ends. Past contributors include Studio Proba, Germane Barnes, GT2P, Fernando Laposse, and Charlap Hyman & Herrero. Objects of Common Interest's seven-part series continues this tradition by leaving a lasting mark on the neighborhood. The installation demonstrates how adventurous architecture can shape the identity of this micro-neighborhood over the past decade.