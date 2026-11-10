Occidental Petroleum Debt Drops to $10 Billion as Cash Flow Surges

Occidental Petroleum reduces principal debt to $10 billion in Q3 2026, driven by $4.1 billion operating cash flow and OxyChem divestment, signaling strong balance sheet recovery.

Occidental Petroleum has successfully reduced its principal debt to $10 billion in the third quarter of 2026, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing balance sheet restructuring strategy. The Houston-based oil producer generated $4.1 billion in operating cash flow from continuing operations during this period, demonstrating robust financial resilience amidst fluctuating energy markets. This deleveraging effort represents a critical step in stabilizing the company's financial health and enhancing its capacity for future growth initiatives and shareholder returns.

OxyChem Sale Funds $10 Billion Debt Cut

Occidental Petroleum achieved its debt reduction target following the January sale of its OxyChem chemicals business to Berkshire Hathaway for an adjusted transaction value of approximately $9.5 billion. Regulatory filings indicate that roughly $7.9 billion in net after-tax proceeds from this divestiture, combined with operating cash flow, supported the company's debt repayments during the first nine months of the year. The reduction of $1.8 billion in principal debt during the third quarter alone brings total debt repayments since the beginning of 2026 to approximately $10.4 billion, significantly strengthening the balance sheet.

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Strong Production Offsets Price Volatility

Oil and gas production remained resilient for Occidental Petroleum despite weaker realized crude prices during the quarter. Global output averaged 1.427 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, exceeding the midpoint of company guidance and showcasing operational efficiency across its key assets. Strong production from the Permian Basin and Rockies operations helped offset temporary disruptions at certain Gulf of America facilities caused by third-party pipeline constraints and maintenance. This production stability allowed the oil and gas segment to generate $2.6 billion in pre-tax income, although this figure was down from $2.8 billion in the preceding quarter.

Natural Gas Prices and Midstream Challenges

Average worldwide realized crude prices declined 11% sequentially to $85.91 per barrel, creating headwinds for revenue generation across the upstream segment. However, higher domestic natural gas prices partially offset this decline, with realized prices improving to $1.61 per thousand cubic feet from negative $1.48 in the second quarter. The midstream and marketing segment experienced a sharper earnings decline, reporting pre-tax income of $55 million compared with $1.3 billion in the previous quarter. This deterioration reflected narrower natural gas price differentials between Waha and the Gulf Coast, alongside lower crude marketing margins, though adjusted segment performance still exceeded the upper end of management's guidance.

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Strategic Outlook Under Richard Jackson Leadership

Occidental President and CEO Richard Jackson emphasized that the company's improved financial position will support its longer-term growth and shareholder return objectives. Management is targeting more than $4 billion in additional annual sustainable cash flow by 2030, potentially creating greater capacity for shareholder distributions as the company continues to execute its capital allocation strategy. The reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.6 billion, equivalent to $1.61 per diluted share, underscores the profitability achieved despite market volatility and operational adjustments.

Investor Returns and Free Cash Flow Metrics

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations reached $2 billion, or $1.91 per share, with the difference primarily reflecting losses on derivatives. The company also reported $2.8 billion in free cash flow before working capital from continuing operations, a non-GAAP measure, alongside capital expenditures of $1.3 billion. For investors, the quarter highlights Occidental Petroleum's progress in reducing financial leverage while maintaining substantial production and cash generation capabilities. Weaker crude realizations and lower midstream margins underscore the company's continued exposure to commodity price movements and regional energy market conditions.