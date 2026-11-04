Occupational Therapist Arrested for Drunken Sex Near Arnold Primary School

An occupational therapist was arrested and cautioned after a drunken sex act on a park bench near a primary school, witnessed by a 12‑year‑old. The case highlights professional misconduct and public decency concerns.

Occupational therapist Lilia Feddag was arrested on 5 May 2024 after a 12‑year‑old girl witnessed her and an unidentified man having drunken sex on a park bench beside a playground in Arnold, Nottinghamshire. The incident unfolded at King George V Recreation Ground, adjacent to Arnold View Primary School, and was reported to Nottinghamshire Police by the child who called 999.

Details of the Arrest and Police Caution

When officers arrived, the pair were found intoxicated and were detained. Feddag admitted to officers that she had been drinking excessively and that she had been in a public place with another person for sexual purposes. She accepted a police caution on 6 May 2024 for the offence of outraging public decency. The caution recorded the act of engaging in sexual behaviour with another in a public place, describing the conduct as indecent.

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Professional Misconduct Hearing and Panel Ruling

The Health and Care Professions Council opened a misconduct panel after receiving the report. Feddag did not attend the hearing but submitted written evidence. The tribunal documents noted that she responded to the police attendance with the statement, "Because we had sex," and admitted the offence in subsequent interview. The panel concluded that a suspension would be disproportionate, instead issuing a 12‑month caution order for professional misconduct.

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Impact on Public Confidence and Future Conduct

Feddag has expressed deep remorse, citing the presence of children as a key factor in her apology. She stated that the incident was an isolated lapse caused by excessive alcohol consumption and that she has since become abstinent. She pledged to adhere strictly to NHS guidance on alcohol use and to prevent any future judgement lapses that could undermine public trust. The council's decision allows her to remain registered while ensuring she reflects on her actions for a full year before any further disciplinary action.

Next Steps for the Authorities and the Therapist

Feddag will serve the 12‑month caution and must abide by its conditions, which include active reflection and adherence to professional standards. Nottinghamshire Police have closed the case following the successful handling by the council. The incident serves as a reminder of the responsibilities held by health professionals and the importance of maintaining public decency in community settings.