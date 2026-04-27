Oddbox: A Fresh Approach to Reducing Food Waste and Inspiring Home Cooking

Oddbox is a food delivery service that combats food waste by offering surplus or oddly shaped fruits and vegetables in convenient boxes. Founded by Emilie and Deepak, the company aims to challenge the conventional food system by providing fresh, high-quality produce while encouraging customers to minimize waste. This article explores the sign-up process, pricing, delivery experience, and the quality of the produce, highlighting how Oddbox inspires creativity in the kitchen and promotes sustainable eating habits.

There is something inherently charming about receiving a box of fresh, unwrapped produce—the earthy aroma, the vibrant hues, and the absence of plastic packaging unless absolutely necessary.

This is precisely the experience I had when I signed up for Oddbox, a food delivery service dedicated to reducing waste by offering surplus or oddly shaped fruits and vegetables in convenient boxes. Beyond their signature 'Oddboxes,' the company also operates an online marketplace where customers can purchase rice, grains, cereals, tins, jars, and more. The founders, Emilie and Deepak, shared that their mission to combat food waste began with a single, imperfect tomato.

They recounted, 'Back in 2016, we tasted an ugly-but-delicious tomato in a market in Portugal. We realized we only ever saw perfect fruit and veg on the shelves… so we decided to dig deeper into how the food system works. The more we learnt, the stranger it seemed. Farmers grow delicious fruit and veg… then it gets rejected for being wonky.

We fly food halfway around the world… then wonder why it tastes of nothing. We treat recipes like rulebooks… then wonder why we’re wasting food at home. None of it made sense to us – so we decided to flip the system on its head.

' Intrigued by a half-price deal on my first Oddbox, I decided to give it a try. The sign-up process was straightforward, though there were a few details to consider.

First, I had to choose the type of box: fruit and veg, just veg, or a 'fruit booster.

' I opted for a fruit and veg box, which includes up to nine varieties of vegetables and four types of fruit. Next, I selected the size—extra small (for one person), small (for two), medium (for two to three), or large (for three to four people). With three adults, a teenager, and a child in my household, I chose the large box.

The service also allows for swaps; if you already have onions, for example, you can replace them, or if you dislike pears, you can swap them for bananas. Additionally, you can add items from the Oddbox market—I resisted the temptation of their giant couscous this time. Pricing for a mixed fruit and veg box starts at around £11.99 and goes up to £23.99 for a large box.

With a voucher, I paid approximately £11.99 for my first large box, plus a £1.99 delivery fee, totaling £13.98. One unexpected aspect was the overnight delivery—my box arrived in the early hours of a Wednesday morning, quietly left by my door. While initially odd, there was something nostalgic about finding a fresh bundle of produce waiting for me, reminiscent of the days when milk deliveries were more common. The quality and variety of the fruit and veg were impressive.

I didn’t make any swaps or preview the contents, so unboxing was a surprise. I even had to look up one of the vegetables—a kohlrabi—which turned out to be a delicious addition to our homemade coleslaw. The produce was exceptionally fresh and visually appealing. The large fruit and veg Oddbox included a diverse selection, and the challenge was to use it all efficiently.

The included recipe leaflet for coleslaw, using kohlrabi, red onions, and cabbage, was a hit—my husband made it, and it was far superior to anything store-bought, with a fresh, peppery flavor. I enjoyed it with everything, even simple chips. I also made a hearty veg stew with potatoes and other ingredients from home, froze broccoli florets for later use, and incorporated leeks into a creamy orzo dish.

Mushrooms and salad provided quick, easy sides, while the fruit was perfect for snacking—my teenager loved the kiwis in their packed lunch. When I received a second box, I experimented with minestrone soup, mac and cheese with hidden veggies, and eagerly awaited more of that coleslaw. Overall, Oddbox not only reduces food waste but also encourages creativity in the kitchen, making it a win-win for both the environment and home cooks





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