Ofcom revokes LuaLua TV license for broadcasting Houthi speech glorifying Hamas and promoting anti-Semitic hate speech, marking significant regulatory action against Iranian-linked propaganda.

Ofcom has officially revoked the broadcasting license of LuaLua TV, a London-based Arabic-language news channel accused of acting as a covert influence operation for the Iranian regime. The regulator determined that the station, operated by Shells For Media Productions Limited from offices in Wembley, north London, was not fit and proper to hold a UK license after identifying severe breaches of broadcasting standards.

Houthi Speech and Terrorist Glorification

The decisive action followed an investigation into a 45-minute livestream aired by LuaLua TV on the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. The broadcast featured a speech by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi, who described the October 7 events as an important, great, and blessed operation. Al-Houthi characterized the attacks as a historical milestone and a major leap forward, further describing them as successful, powerful, meticulously planned, and expertly executed.

Also read Taliban strips names of women and replaces them with 'cow' or 'goat'

During the broadcast, a banner appeared on screen displaying the statement: God is Greater. Death to America. Death to Israel. Curse the Jews. Victory to Islam. Ofcom found that the speech contained material that went beyond reporting on events and appeared to express support for, promote, glorify, or otherwise encourage support for proscribed terrorist organisations, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

Deceptive Submission and Regulatory Findings

Ofcom stated that it requested a copy of the original livestream from Shells For Media Productions but was provided with a different version where the inflammatory banner had been removed or obscured. The regulator identified significant gaps in the material supplied, noting that recordings were substantially shorter than indicated by their filenames and that several periods lacked any provided recordings.

Advertisement

Cristina Nicolotti Squires, Ofcom's broadcasting and media group director, emphasized that freedom of expression is guarded fiercely in the country, but the bar for action against broadcasters is set very high. She stated that following a detailed investigation and taking account of a wide range of evidence, the regulator concluded that LuaLua TV is not fit and proper to hold a UK broadcasting license.

Iranian Links and Ongoing Online Presence

The channel belongs to the Islamic Radios and Television Union (IRTVU), which was placed under sanctions by the US Treasury in 2020 for being owned or controlled by the IRGC's elite Quds Force. LuaLua TV has a history of using online broadcasts and social media posts to praise terrorist leaders, including former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who is believed to be the architect of the October 7 massacre.

The network also previously promoted a sermon by the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in which he claimed that the resistance in Lebanon and Gaza would triumph. Ofcom expressed concern that the channel's social media activity expressed similar support for proscribed terrorist organisations and constituted unchallenged hate speech and abusive, derogatory treatment towards Jewish people.

Political Reaction and Immediate Consequences

Ofcom announced the revocation with immediate effect, meaning LuaLua TV cannot broadcast in the UK on satellite, cable, or digital terrestrial television. However, the channel can still be livestreamed in Britain via its website. Tory MP Alicia Kearns, shadow minister for national security, which had formally complained to Ofcom, stated she was relieved but noted the decision was long overdue.

Advertisement

Kearns argued that a British broadcasting license had given legitimacy to those promoting terrorism and peddling antisemitism. She called for further action to tackle the channel's continued online activities. Lord Walney, the UK's former extremism tsar, had previously called for the network to be banned, warning that the UK needs to be serious and systematic about countering the Iranian regime's propaganda efforts.