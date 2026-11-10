Off-Duty Nurse Lauren Wall Saves Cardiac Arrest Patient Mike Brereton

Lauren Wall's CPR saved Mike Brereton's life in Tarporley. He recovered and raised funds for the North West Air Ambulance Charity in gratitude.

Mike Brereton, a retired Airbus manager, was minutes from death after suffering a massive heart attack on High Street in Tarporley. Off-duty nurse Lauren Wall, returning from a shift at Countess of Chester Hospital, intervened and performed CPR. This swift action prevented a fatal outcome during a cardiac arrest incident.

Immediate Response by Lauren Wall

Lauren Wall recognized that Brereton was not breathing and immediately took charge of the emergency scene. She performed CPR and managed his airway until paramedics arrived. She coordinated lifesaving efforts despite the absence of her usual medical colleagues. Wall later stated that she found the situation daunting without her team's support.

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Brereton's Medical Treatment in Liverpool

Paramedics airlifted Brereton to Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital for urgent care. Doctors performed an emergency angioplasty and fitted a stent to treat the blockage. Brereton, who was walking his regular route, recalled feeling only indigestion before collapsing. He had been doing an 8km to 10km walk when the incident occurred.

Emotional Reunion at Countess of Chester Hospital

Wall and Brereton were reunited less than eight weeks after the incident at Countess of Chester Hospital. Wall identified him through his wallet and became emotional upon seeing their similar birth dates. Brereton credited her professionalism for his survival. He expressed deep gratitude for her calmness in a critical situation.

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Fundraising for North West Air Ambulance

Brereton raised more than £7,000 for the North West Air Ambulance Charity. He signed up for their 62-mile fundraising walk to give back to the medical teams. He also thanked the cardiac rehab team at Countess of Chester Hospital. The hospital awarded Wall a Patient Choice Award for her bravery.

Importance of First Aid Skills

Wall hopes Brereton's recovery encourages others to learn lifesaving skills. She emphasized that early actions determine survival chances. Her quick response allowed Brereton to recover fully and return home. This case highlights the value of immediate medical intervention.