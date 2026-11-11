Office for Students Warns AI Threatens University Assessments

The Office for Students has issued new guidance that AI use in coursework presents a generational risk, urging stricter exam requirements and threatening fines for institutions that allow AI‑compromised assessments.

The Office for Students (OfS) released guidance on Thursday, asserting that artificial intelligence is eroding the integrity of university assessments and calling for a renewed focus on supervised, closed-book examinations. The regulator, which oversees the higher education sector in the United Kingdom, warned that AI enables widespread cheating on coursework and poses a generational risk to the academic system.

Current AI Impact on Coursework

According to the OfS report, many students now complete essays and assignments within minutes using generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, yet receive grades comparable to those who complete the work manually. The survey, which interviewed 300 students and staff from more than 120 universities, found that peers are often unable to recall basic details of tasks they submitted, suggesting a superficial engagement with the material.

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Lecturers testified that AI is making degree assessments "unfit for purpose." One professor remarked that pervasive AI use could render assessment of students nearly impossible in certain areas. Another highlighted that coursework is now largely written with AI assistance, and that even presentation slides are affected.

Regulator's Call for Traditional Exams

The OfS specifically urged universities to increase reliance on "AI‑free" assessment methods. Closed-book exams, in-person examinations, presentations, and practical or performance-based assessments were identified as secure approaches that offer a high degree of confidence in student knowledge. The guidance states that unsupervised assessments can be completed to a high standard using AI tools without substantive student engagement, making reliability hard to guarantee.

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Josh Fleming, director of strategy and delivery at the OfS, said that while AI can provide benefits, it must be better regulated. He warned that AI presents a generational risk threatening the credibility of assessments and the reputation of the sector. He called for stronger efforts to tackle these risks, including a greater use of AI‑free assessment.

Industry Response and Future Steps

Representatives from the Department for Education emphasised that universities already have responsibilities to prevent academic misconduct, including AI misuse. The department stated that the Office for Students will intervene if institutions fail to deliver effective and valid assessments. It warned that the regulator would enforce existing standards and work quickly to clarify its regulatory framework.

Universities UK noted that many institutions have already adapted assessment practices, introducing more in‑person exams, process‑based assessment and controlled integration of AI. The spokesperson added that AI technology evolves rapidly, meaning assessment reviews cannot be one‑off exercises and must remain academically rigorous, fair and relevant.

The OfS guidance threatens fines for universities that allow AI to compromise assessments. The regulator's statement is part of a broader effort to preserve academic integrity as universities navigate the challenges posed by generative AI. The full report, produced in partnership with Advance HE, calls for a systematic shift toward secure assessment methods to safeguard student learning outcomes and institutional credibility.