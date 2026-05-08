Officer Says Missing Nancy Guthrie May Have Been Taken to Mexico

A retired Arizona law enforcement official, Dave Smith, believes that Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, may have been taken to Mexico. He cites Tucson's proximity to the border and his experience investigating crimes in the region. The masked suspect seen on surveillance footage appears to have Mexican carry style and may offer clues to the whereabouts of Nancy Guthrie.

Retired Arizona law enforcement official Dave Smith believes missing Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC News Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, may have been taken to Mexico after disappearing from her Tucson home on February 1.

Smith's theory is based on Tucson's proximity to the border and his experience investigating crimes in the region. He also mentioned that the masked suspect seen on surveillance footage recovered from Guthrie's Nest doorbell camera appeared to be carrying a holstered pistol in Mexican carry style





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Tucson Arizona Border Proximity Missing Persons Surveillance Footage Masked Suspect Mexican Carry Guthrie Nest Doorbell Camera Evidence Investigation Border Crimes

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