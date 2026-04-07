Offset, Former Migos Member, Reportedly Shot in Florida

Rapper Offset was reportedly shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Law enforcement responded quickly, and the investigation is ongoing.

Reports indicate that Offset , the former Migos member, was involved in a shooting incident on Monday in Florida. The incident occurred near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, as reported by TMZ. While details remain somewhat sparse, a representative for the rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus , confirmed that he was struck by gunfire.

Fortunately, the initial reports suggest that his injuries are not life-threatening, and he is currently receiving medical attention at a hospital. The representative further stated that Offset is in stable condition and under close observation by medical professionals. The Seminole County Sheriff's Department has also released a statement regarding the incident, indicating that the shooting took place in the valet area of the casino around 7 p.m. on Monday evening. Law enforcement, including Seminole Police, responded promptly to the scene, and the situation was quickly brought under control. Two individuals have been detained in connection with the shooting, and the investigation is currently ongoing. Authorities have assured the public that the site is secure and there is no ongoing threat. Operations at the casino are continuing as usual.\ The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and further information is expected to be released as the authorities gather more evidence. Video footage circulating on social media, purportedly taken near the casino's valet stand after the incident, shows law enforcement officers restraining two individuals. One individual is seen being held on the ground by police, while two officers are attempting to subdue another individual who appears to be resisting. This incident brings to mind the tragic loss of Offset's fellow Migos member, Takeoff, who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, over three years ago. The music community and Offset's fans are undoubtedly concerned for his well-being, and they eagerly await further updates on his condition and the progress of the investigation. The Daily Mail and other news outlets have reached out to Offset's representatives, as well as the Seminole County Sheriff's Department and the Hollywood, Florida Police Department, seeking further comment and clarification on the events. The focus remains on Offset's recovery and the ongoing investigation to determine the full extent of what transpired, and to bring those responsible to justice.\ This shooting incident highlights the ongoing concerns surrounding violence and security in public places. The quick response of law enforcement and the apparent containment of the situation are crucial factors in minimizing any potential harm to the public. As the investigation progresses, it is important to avoid speculation and rely on official sources for accurate information. The incident serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of supporting victims of violence and their families. While Offset recovers, the music world awaits news of his health and hopes for a swift return to his creative endeavors. Further updates on the investigation and Offset's recovery will be shared as they become available. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is a popular destination, and the incident will likely prompt a review of security protocols to ensure the safety of patrons and staff. The focus continues to be on Offset's well-being and the pursuit of justice for those involved





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Offset Shooting Migos Hollywood Florida Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Kiari Kendrell Cephus Violence Investigation

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Offset, Former Migos Member, Reportedly Shot in FloridaRapper Offset, formerly of the hip-hop group Migos, was reportedly shot in Florida on Monday near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. He is currently hospitalized, but reportedly in stable condition. Police are investigating the incident and have detained two individuals.

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