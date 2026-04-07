Offset Shot in Florida: Quavo Reacts, Lil Tjay Denies Involvement

Rapper Offset was shot in Florida near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. His former Migos bandmate Quavo reacted with support, while Lil Tjay denied any involvement in the incident. The Seminole Police Department is investigating, with two individuals detained.

Offset , the rapper and former member of the renowned hip-hop group Migos , was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The incident, which occurred on Monday, prompted an immediate reaction from his former bandmate, Quavo . Quavo , showing solidarity with a simple praying emoji on Instagram, expressed his support for Offset , who was confirmed to be in stable condition following the shooting.

The Seminole Police Department swiftly responded to the scene, containing the situation and detaining two individuals. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have assured the public that there is no active threat. Operations at the hotel and casino have resumed as normal.\Simultaneously, rapper Lil Tjay released a statement through his attorneys, refuting rumors circulating on social media regarding his alleged involvement in the incident. The statement, issued by the Dawn M Florio Law Firm, unequivocally denied claims that Lil Tjay was either the shooter or had been shot himself. It urged the public to rely on credible news sources and verify information before spreading unconfirmed reports. The statement was prompted by growing speculation and social media chatter surrounding Lil Tjay's alleged connection to the shooting. This further emphasizes the importance of responsible information sharing, particularly in the immediate aftermath of a high-profile incident. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing Offset smiling and interacting with fans shortly before the shooting. Video footage allegedly captured at the scene shows police officers restraining individuals near the valet stand, adding to the unfolding narrative of the events.\This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with the entertainment industry, particularly for prominent figures like Offset. The shooting comes as a poignant echo of the death of Takeoff, another Migos member, who was tragically killed in a shooting in Houston, Texas, over three years prior. Takeoff's death led to the disbandment of the Migos group and the surviving members to focus on their solo careers. This incident highlights the vulnerability of artists, their association with the industry, and the impact of gun violence on those involved. The ongoing investigation will aim to ascertain the specific details of the shooting and bring those responsible to justice. The incident's details and the response from the music community once again underscores the importance of public safety and the need for a deeper conversation about violence within the industry





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