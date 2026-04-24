Offset Speaks Out After Shooting, Returns to Stage at Coachella

Migos rapper Offset details his shooting outside a Florida casino, his quick recovery, and his performance at Coachella, while allegations surface against Lil Tjay.

Offset , the 34-year-old Migos rapper, is recovering and maintaining a relentless work ethic just two weeks after being shot outside a Florida casino. He detailed the experience on the Creators Inc. Podcast with Andy Bachman, sharing his gratitude for being able to still move after the incident.

The shooting occurred on April 6th outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, resulting in a hip injury. Despite the ordeal, Offset has already returned to performing, even taking the stage at Coachella in a wheelchair, demonstrating his commitment to his career. He emphasized a 'keep pushing' mentality, stating that 'people get shot every day' and that he refuses to be defined by the incident.

He's currently working on a new album in Los Angeles and downplayed any need for sympathy, asserting his resilience and determination to continue his grind. The incident has led to allegations against fellow rapper Lil Tjay, with police claiming he instigated a fight that ultimately resulted in Offset being shot. According to a probable cause affidavit, Tjay directed his group to start a confrontation with another group of males.

This follows a public exchange between the two artists, where Lil Tjay accused Offset of being a 'rat,' and Offset responded dismissively. Lil Tjay was initially arrested on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge and has since been released. His attorney has vehemently denied any involvement in the shooting, calling reports to the contrary 'false.

' The investigation is ongoing, with authorities reaching out to representatives for all parties involved for further information. This shooting comes more than three years after the tragic death of Offset’s Migos bandmate, Takeoff, who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Texas. Offset’s quick return to the public eye and his unwavering dedication to his music serve as a testament to his strength and resilience.

He has been actively posting on social media, sharing footage from his Coachella performance and expressing gratitude for the 'REAL LOVE' he’s received. The incident highlights the ongoing issue of gun violence and the challenges faced by artists navigating public life and personal safety. Offset’s response, while acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, focuses on perseverance and a refusal to be sidelined by adversity, embodying a spirit of determination and a commitment to his craft





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Offset Lil Tjay Shooting Coachella Migos

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Justin Bieber Shares Romantic Behind-the-Scenes Coachella Moments Amid Triumphant Live ReturnJustin Bieber offers an intimate look at his Coachella headlining performances, featuring a sweet moment with wife Hailey and a viral stage cameo from Billie Eilish.

Read more »

Justin Bieber Shares Romantic Coachella Moments Amid Fan-Favorite Stage SurprisePop icon Justin Bieber offers an intimate look at his Coachella headlining experience, featuring romantic moments with wife Hailey and a viral stage appearance by Billie Eilish.

Read more »

Police Say Madonna's Missing Coachella Pieces May Have Fallen Off A Golf CartDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »

Hailey Bieber Shows Support for Justin with Coachella-Inspired TattooModel Hailey Bieber shared a photo on Instagram revealing a temporary tattoo dedicated to her husband, Justin Bieber, following his successful Coachella performances. The tattoo, reading 'I JB' with a purple heart, was displayed alongside photos showcasing her style and celebrating Justin's record-breaking earnings at the festival.

Read more »

Madonna's Vintage Costumes Missing from Coachella – Police Say Items Likely Lost, Not StolenSeveral vintage costume pieces belonging to Madonna went missing after her Coachella performance. Police investigation suggests the items may have been accidentally lost rather than stolen, potentially falling off a golf cart. Madonna is offering a reward for their return.

Read more »

Madonna's Vintage Costumes Missing from Coachella – Police Say Items Likely Lost, Not StolenSeveral vintage costume pieces belonging to Madonna went missing after her Coachella performance. Police investigation suggests the items may have been accidentally lost rather than stolen, and a reward is being offered for their return.

Read more »