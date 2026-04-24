Offset Speaks Out After Shooting, Returns to Stage at Coachella

Migos rapper Offset details his shooting outside a Florida casino, his quick recovery, and his performance at Coachella, while allegations surface against Lil Tjay.

Offset , the 34-year-old Migos rapper, is recovering and maintaining a relentless work ethic just two weeks after being shot outside a Florida casino. He detailed the experience on the Creators Inc. Podcast with Andy Bachman, sharing his gratitude for being able to still move after the incident.

The shooting occurred on April 6th outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, resulting in a hip injury. Despite the ordeal, Offset has already returned to performing, even taking the stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in a wheelchair, and is actively working on his new album. He emphasized a refusal to be defined by the shooting, stating 'people get shot every day' and asserting the importance of perseverance.

The incident has led to allegations against fellow rapper Lil Tjay, with police claiming he instigated a fight that ultimately resulted in Offset being shot. According to a probable cause affidavit, Tjay directed his group to confront another group, leading to the shooting in the valet area of the casino. Tjay was arrested on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge and has publicly denied involvement, even engaging in a heated exchange with Offset online, accusing him of being a 'rat'.

Lil Tjay’s attorney has also refuted claims of his involvement. This event follows the tragic death of Offset’s Migos bandmate, Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Texas over three years ago, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. Offset’s response to the shooting has been one of resilience and determination.

He downplayed the severity of his injury and his quick return to work, stating he doesn’t want pity and is 'blessed' to be able to continue pursuing his career. He performed at Coachella just days after the shooting, demonstrating his commitment to his fans and his craft. The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement seeking further information and representatives for all parties involved providing statements.

The incident highlights the ongoing issue of gun violence and the challenges faced by artists navigating public life and personal safety. Offset’s story is one of survival, perseverance, and a refusal to be stopped by adversity, even in the face of trauma and conflict





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