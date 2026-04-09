Offset Sued by Detroit Casino Amid Shooting Recovery, Lil Tjay Allegedly Involved

Migos rapper Offset is embroiled in legal troubles, including a lawsuit from a Detroit casino for an alleged $100,000 debt and ongoing police investigation into a shooting incident. The lawsuit stems from an unpaid credit line established for gambling. The shooting, which occurred near a Florida casino, involved alleged instigation by rival rapper Lil Tjay, who denies involvement.

Migos rapper Offset is facing legal troubles while recovering from a shooting incident near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida. The Detroit-based MotorCity Casino Hotel has filed a lawsuit against the musician, alleging he owes them $100,000. The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, claims that Offset , whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, established a credit line at the casino during a visit in March 2024 to facilitate his gambling activities.

The casino attempted to recoup the debt by drawing from his account, as agreed upon when the credit line was opened. However, the account reportedly lacked sufficient funds to cover the amount. The legal action now accuses Offset of breach of contract, fraud, and other related charges. Offset's representative has been contacted for comment. This financial dispute adds another layer of complexity to the rapper's already challenging situation.\The shooting incident, which occurred just days after the lawsuit was filed, has brought further attention to Offset's circumstances. Police allege that the events leading to the shooting were instigated by rival rapper Lil Tjay. According to a probable cause affidavit, Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Merritt, is accused of directing members of his group to initiate a fight with another group of males. The affidavit alleges that during the altercation, someone from Lil Tjay's group fired a gun, resulting in Offset's injury. Following the shooting, Offset was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and his condition was confirmed to be stable by his representatives. Offset has since responded publicly, addressing Lil Tjay directly regarding his perceived involvement in the incident. In a comment on a social media post, Offset criticized Lil Tjay's statements following his release from jail and made it clear that he disagreed with what Tjay was saying.\Following the incident, Lil Tjay was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge, but he denies any involvement in the shooting. Lil Tjay's attorney also released a statement denying rumors of his involvement in the shooting. The Seminole Police Department confirmed Lil Tjay's arrest and stated that the investigation into the incident is ongoing, with efforts to identify additional individuals involved. The police also noted that Offset remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The Daily Mail reached out to representatives from both Offset and Lil Tjay for comment, as well as the Seminole Police Department and the Broward County Sheriff's Department. The contrasting narratives and ongoing investigations contribute to the complex legal and personal challenges Offset currently faces, highlighting the interplay between his public persona, financial obligations, and involvement in this violent incident





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Offset Lil Tjay Shooting Casino Lawsuit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ricky Gervais Wins Mansion Approval After Carbon Offset Payment and Other NewsRicky Gervais secures approval for a new mansion in Marlow after navigating environmental concerns and paying for his carbon footprint. Additionally, details are shared about Roxy Horner's hen do, James McAvoy's self-consciousness, Danny Dyer's disappointment with West Ham, and Thyra Goldsmith's PR internship.

Read more »

Offset breaks his silence after being shot near Florida casino as Migos rapper hits back at rival Lil TjayFormer Migos member Offset was reportedly shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida as reported by TMZ and documented in this video shared by the 'ONLY in DADE' account on Instagram. A representative for Offset (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus) confirmed that he had been hit to the publication.

Read more »

Offset breaks his silence after being shot near Florida casino as Migos rapper hits back at rival Lil TjayFormer Migos member Offset was reportedly shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida as reported by TMZ and documented in this video shared by the 'ONLY in DADE' account on Instagram. A representative for Offset (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus) confirmed that he had been hit to the publication.

Read more »

Lil Tjay Arrested, Accused of Orchestrating Fight That Led to Offset ShootingRapper Lil Tjay was arrested and is accused of instigating a fight that resulted in the shooting of Migos member Offset. The incident occurred at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida. Lil Tjay denies involvement, while police continue their investigation.

Read more »

Rapper Offset Hospitalized After Shooting in FloridaOffset, a prominent rapper, was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. He is currently in stable condition, and two individuals have been detained by police as the investigation continues.

Read more »