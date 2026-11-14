Offshore Wind Capacity Faces US Policy Shift Despite Project Successes

Despite federal legal battles and sharp forecast cuts by BloombergNEF, major offshore wind projects like Revolution Wind reach full operation, highlighting complex US energy transition dynamics.

The United States offshore wind sector has reached a critical juncture where significant commercial milestones contrast sharply with intensifying federal policy uncertainty. Revolution Wind and Vineyard Wind have officially reached full commercial operations, delivering substantial new capacity to the national grid. This progress occurred despite a hostile regulatory environment under the second Trump administration, which issued stop-work orders for several projects. Federal courts subsequently intervened, allowing five offshore wind projects to resume construction after the administration attempted to halt their development. These legal victories and operational completions signal that momentum for clean energy projects can persist even during periods of political opposition.

Federal Court Rulings Support Project Resumption

Revolution Wind, developed by Ørsted, stands as a primary example of this resilience, coming online in November after a protracted period of uncertainty. The $6.2-billion facility consists of 65 turbines and can produce up to 704 MW of clean power at full capacity. Ørsted has agreed to sell the electricity generated by this wind farm to three major utilities: Rhode Island Energy, Eversource Energy, and United Illuminating. A company representative stated that Revolution Wind will provide enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 350,000 New England homes. This output significantly strengthens the region's supply of affordable and reliable energy during winter months.

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Revolution Wind became the third utility-scale offshore wind farm to achieve full commercial operations in the United States. It joined South Fork Wind and Vineyard Wind, both located near Massachusetts, in reaching this prestigious status. The successful completion of these massive infrastructure projects demonstrates that private investment can still yield tangible results despite administrative hurdles. These three farms represent a crucial first step in transforming the U.S. offshore wind landscape from a nascent industry into a viable commercial sector.

Investment Surge Driven by Inflation Reduction Act

The foundation for this recent growth was laid during the Biden administration, which set an ambitious target to deploy 30 GW of offshore wind in federal waters. This goal represented a massive leap from the 30 MW of capacity the country possessed in 2016. The Inflation Reduction Act, introduced in August 2022, provided a wide range of economic incentives that encouraged international wind energy majors to commit billions of dollars. Companies such as Ørsted, Iberdrola, and Equinor announced major investment pledges to rapidly expand the country's clean energy production capacity.

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Several international firms began developing projects under this supportive regime, expecting a stable regulatory environment. The administration aimed to grow the portfolio from its initial small scale to 30 GW in approximately a decade. If all planned projects were developed, they were expected to provide a total clean electricity output of 19 GW. State-level policies introduced during this period further encouraged this wave of foreign and domestic investment. The sector benefited from a decade of federal research and development efforts funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.

BloombergNEF Forecast Slashed Amid Policy Uncertainty

However, the political landscape shifted dramatically when President Trump took office for his second term in January 2025. The outlook for offshore wind immediately became bleaker as the new administration criticized wind power and issued stop-work orders. BloombergNEF slashed its U.S. offshore wind capacity forecast for 2035 from 39 GW to 5.9 GW. This sharp revision reflects worsening policy uncertainty and the potential cancellation of future projects. The new forecast accounts only for projects that were already completed or under construction at the start of the Trump administration.

The contrast between the 39 GW projection and the 5.9 GW reality highlights the fragility of long-term energy infrastructure planning. While the 5.9 GW figure marks extraordinary growth from the 30 MW of offshore capacity in 2016, it falls far short of the potential the industry had envisioned. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that the country has 13,500 terawatt-hours of generation potential per year in federal waters and the Great Lakes. Tapping even a small share of this resource could help the U.S. reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and support a green transition.

Slow US Adoption Contrasts With Global Leaders

The United States was historically slow to embrace offshore wind compared to other nations. The country's first small-scale commercial wind farm did not come online until 2016. It took another eight years before the nation launched its first utility-scale offshore wind project in 2024. During the intervening decades, many other countries rapidly developed offshore wind projects as part of their broader energy diversification strategies. The United States, by contrast, mainly pursued solar photovoltaics and onshore wind projects.

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The $300-million, five-turbine wind farm developed by Deepwater Wind came online in 2016, marking the very beginning of commercial activity. Strict bureaucratic processes associated with offshore wind development have historically stalled permitting in the United States. These regulatory delays partially explain why so many other countries raced ahead of the U.S. in capacity development. Even with recent legal victories, the sector must navigate a complex and uncertain federal landscape to realize its full potential in the coming years.