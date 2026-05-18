Ofgem Reminders for Gas and Electricity Issue Resolution

Millions of households are being cautioned against escalating grievances with their gas and electricity providers directly, unless they exhaust all possible solutions first, according to Energy regulator Ofgem. They are reminded to maintain documentation of their dealings and to escalate issues if their providers fail to act.

Millions of households are being urged to directly approach their gas and electricity providers first when encountering issues, with clear entitlements to demand resolution and escalation mechanisms available.

Energy regulator Ofgem has released updated guidance on the matter. Consumers are advised to lodge complaints within eight weeks regarding billing, service, or supply issues, and maintain documentation. For persisting matters, they can refer to the Energy Ombudsman for assistance. Consumers can also seek free support from Citizens Advice, including those handling time-sensitive disputes.

Ofgem clarifies that it doesn't examine individual complaints but ensures companies comply with regulations, leaving case-specific disputes to suppliers and the Ombudsman





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Households Issues Gas Electricity Producers Entitlements Recommendation Eight-Week Deadline Problems Cost Consumers Complaints Providers Suvivors Ombudsman Documentation Escalation

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