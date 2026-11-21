New guidance permits teachers to use AI chatbots for marking coursework, sparking backlash from educators who call the policy scandalous and unreliable.

Education regulators in the United Kingdom have released new guidance allowing teachers to utilize artificial intelligence chatbots for marking student coursework. This policy shift has ignited a fierce debate within the academic community, with prominent educators denouncing the decision as inappropriate and potentially unfair. The Joint Council for Qualifications issued the advice, which permits the use of tools like ChatGPT to assist in the assessment process.

Contradictory Stances on AI in Marking

Dr Will Van Reyk, Director of Innovation at the prestigious St Paul's School in London, has publicly condemned the guidance as preposterous and a violation of educational standards. He argued that the decision crosses a red line that should never be breached, effectively giving teachers permission to input student work into mainstream AI models. Dr Van Reyk emphasized that there is currently no evidence to support the claim that general AI chatbots can fairly or accurately mark student assessments. He warned that this lack of validation could lead to arbitrary and unreliable grading outcomes for students across the country.

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Criticism of Regulatory Oversight and Training

Critics have pointed out significant gaps in the implementation of this new policy, noting that teachers have not received any specialized training on how to use AI for grading purposes. Dr Van Reyk highlighted that the tools teachers are likely to use, such as Microsoft Copilot or standard versions of ChatGPT, are not designed as specialist assessment instruments. Furthermore, there are no current restrictions on which specific AI software educators may use for this purpose. This absence of clear protocols has raised concerns about consistency and the potential for widespread error in how student work is evaluated under the new rules.

Political Contradictions and Union Silence

The controversy has also drawn attention to apparent contradictions between government statements and official regulatory advice. Education Secretary Lucy Powell previously stated in Parliament that she does not believe AI has a place in marking student work. However, the published guidance from the Joint Council for Qualifications explicitly allows for AI-assisted marking under human supervision. Dr Van Reyk accused the government of publicly contradicting its own regulatory framework, questioning why teaching unions have not flagged this discrepancy as a major concern for educational integrity.

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Official Defenses and Human Oversight Requirements

In response to the backlash, officials from the Joint Council for Qualifications and Ofqual have defended the guidance. A spokesperson for the Joint Council for Qualifications stated that their advice is consistent with the regulator's position and clarified that AI must never be the sole or primary means of marking. They asserted that expert human involvement and oversight must remain in place to ensure accountability. Ofqual echoed this sentiment, reminding awarding organizations that AI cannot be used as the only marker in any regulated assessment, emphasizing that professional human judgment is essential.

Erosion of Trust and Academic Integrity

Despite these assurances, Dr Will Van Reyk argues that the dual use of AI by both students to create work and teachers to mark it fundamentally undermines the student-teacher relationship. He described the situation as putting student marks into a lottery, where neither parents nor students know if their work was generated or evaluated by AI. He insisted that the current system renders coursework invalid at both ends of the process. The Department for Education maintains that while AI can reduce teacher workload if used safely, it cannot replace the professional judgment of teachers in determining final marks.