Ogier and Solberg Set for Intense Rally Islas Canarias Finale

Sébastien Ogier and Oliver Solberg are engaged in a thrilling battle for victory at Rally Islas Canarias, separated by just 3.8 seconds heading into the final day. The Toyota teammates have been trading fastest stage times, creating a captivating duel reminiscent of classic WRC rallies.

The Rally Islas Canarias is heading towards a thrilling climax as nine-time World Rally Champion Sébastien Ogier and his Toyota Gazoo Racing teammate Oliver Solberg are locked in an incredibly tight battle for victory.

Heading into the final four stages on Sunday, Solberg trails Ogier by a mere 3.8 seconds, a gap that has been whittled down from 8.9 seconds after a Saturday characterized by incredibly close stage times. The intensity of the duel has been remarkable, with the two drivers trading fastest times throughout the day and often separated by just tenths of a second.

This rivalry is reminiscent of the 2013 Rally de France, where the top four drivers were within five seconds of each other before the final day, but Ogier notes that this weekend’s competition has been even more consistently close. Saturday saw Solberg steadily close the gap to Ogier, culminating in a particularly intense final stage where he gained 1.4 seconds on his experienced teammate. The closeness of the competition is pushing both drivers to their absolute limits.

Ogier acknowledges Solberg’s impressive performance, stating that the young driver is doing very well and anticipates an entertaining ‘Super Sunday’ with a straightforward strategy – to push for the win. He emphasizes the importance of pace notes on the new stages, preferring the challenge of rallying based on real-time assessment rather than relying solely on memorized stage videos.

Ogier recognizes that such an intense fight is a rare occurrence in the WRC and believes the fans are enjoying the spectacle, even if it’s between teammates. The dynamic between the two Toyota drivers is clearly one of respect and mutual challenge, with Ogier viewing Solberg as a formidable competitor. Solberg, who previously defeated Ogier at the Monte Carlo Rally in January, admits that Ogier’s presence in the WRC serves as a significant source of motivation.

He considers Ogier a hero and a relentless fighter, and feels compelled to elevate his own performance whenever the champion is competing. Solberg describes the frustration of being consistently close to Ogier’s pace, often within a tenth of a second, and acknowledges the incredible speed both drivers are achieving. While a victory isn’t his primary objective, particularly after point-scoring setbacks in Kenya and Croatia, Solberg remains open to the possibility if the opportunity presents itself.

He’s willing to push for the win but will also be content with a strong performance if Ogier proves too strong on Sunday. The rally promises a captivating finish, with both drivers determined to deliver a memorable performance and potentially secure a hard-fought victory





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WRC Rally Islas Canarias Sébastien Ogier Oliver Solberg Toyota Gazoo Racing

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