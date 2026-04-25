Ogier Leads Solberg by Slim Margin at Rally Islas Canarias

Sébastien Ogier holds a 3.8-second lead over Oliver Solberg as the Rally Islas Canarias heads into a tense final day, with Elfyn Evans also within striking distance. Hyundai drivers struggle for pace while M-Sport-Ford faces challenges.

The Rally Islas Canarias is heading towards a thrilling conclusion with Sébastien Ogier holding a narrow 3.8-second lead over his Toyota teammate Oliver Solberg after Saturday's stages.

Ogier began the day with a more comfortable 8.9-second advantage, but challenging conditions, particularly rain-affected asphalt stages, allowed Solberg to close the gap significantly. The afternoon loop saw an intensified battle between the top three drivers – Ogier, Solberg, and Elfyn Evans – with times incredibly close.

Evans briefly challenged, even winning a stage, but ultimately Solberg’s blistering pace in the final stage of the day, a 28.9km test, brought him within 1.4 seconds of Ogier, setting the stage for a dramatic final day. Elfyn Evans has also made significant progress, closing to within 10.3 seconds of Ogier after a strong performance in the wet conditions earlier in the day.

However, a tyre issue hampered his progress in later stages, leaving him in third place, 21.9 seconds behind the leader. Further down the field, Sami Pajari has established a 10.4-second lead over championship leader Takamoto Katsuta in the battle for fourth, after finding a better balance with his GR Yaris. Katsuta, however, expressed frustration with his lack of pace and the need to improve his driving.

Hyundai struggled to compete with the dominant Toyota team, with Adrien Fourmaux leading their charge in sixth position, benefiting from a midday setup change. The Hyundai team faced a difficult day, unable to challenge the Toyotas at the front. Fourmaux was pleased to be ahead of his teammates Dani Sordo and Thierry Neuville, but acknowledged they were not in contention for a podium finish.

Sordo finished seventh, narrowly ahead of Neuville, who continued to struggle for speed and admitted they were missing something crucial. M-Sport-Ford’s Josh McErlean maintained a consistent ninth place, while his teammate Jon Armstrong experienced a challenging day, including an intercom issue, a brush with a barrier, and ultimately a significant off-road excursion in the final stage, losing over two minutes but managing to recover. The final four stages on Sunday promise a captivating showdown for the Rally Islas Canarias victory





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Rally Islas Canarias Sébastien Ogier Oliver Solberg Elfyn Evans Toyota Gazoo Racing Hyundai M-Sport Ford WRC

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