Cameron Sanders and Cekyiah Miller face charges after leaving a loaded firearm accessible to a four-year-old nephew in a Cincinnati apartment filled with drugs.

Cameron Sanders, 25, and Cekyiah Miller, 22, face serious criminal charges after their four-year-old nephew, Ceontay Miller Jr, fatally shot himself in a Cincinnati apartment while they were present. The tragedy occurred around 7pm on Thursday when the couple allegedly left the young boy unattended with a loaded firearm that he discovered under a bed.

Charges Against Sanders And Miller Detail Severity

Court records confirm that Cameron Sanders has been charged with six counts, including involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, drug trafficking, and having a weapon under disability. Cekyiah Miller was charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count of drug trafficking related to the incident involving Ceontay Miller Jr.

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Cincinnati Police detective Todd Greene told The Cincinnati Enquirer that the couple was supervising Ceontay and his one-year-old brother when they allowed the children to watch television alone. Ceontay found the weapon and began playing with it before pointing it at himself and pulling the trigger.

Discovery Of Drugs And Second Firearm At Scene

After rushing Ceontay to Mercy West Hospital where he was pronounced dead, investigators searched the residence and allegedly found over 90 grams of cocaine. Police also located at least one other unregistered firearm in a kitchen cabinet, placed next to some of the recovered drugs.

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A neighbor, Latoya Davis, found the one-year-old wandering the apartment building hallway covered in blood after the shooting. Davis stated she did not hear the gunshot but was alerted by screaming and rushed to the scene without shoes or a jacket.

Miller's attorney argued that Miller was unaware of the presence of guns and drugs in the home. However, police records indicate that Miller had previously told authorities that her boyfriend possessed a firearm, contradicting the claim of total ignorance regarding the weapons.

Legal Proceedings And Bond Conditions Set Date

Both Sanders and Miller were taken into custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center following the investigation. The legal process continues as authorities review the evidence linking the couple to the negligent handling of firearms and controlled substances.

Bond was posted for Sanders at $82,500 and for Miller at $40,000 as the case moves forward in the court system. The two defendants are scheduled to appear in court again on November 30 to address the charges against them.