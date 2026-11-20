Cuyahoga County Judge Kristin Sweeney sentenced an 11-year-old girl to seven years in juvenile detention for the September 2025 assault on a five-year-old, citing unprecedented cruelty in her three-decade career.

Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Judge Kristin Sweeney has sentenced an eleven-year-old girl, legally identified only as MH, to seven years in juvenile detention following a horrific assault on a five-year-old girl in Cleveland. The sentencing occurs nearly a year after the incident took place in September 2025, marking a significant legal resolution in a case that has deeply traumatized the local community. Judge Sweeney emphasized the severity of the crimes during the hearing, stating she had never encountered a crime of such brutality in her thirty years on the bench.

Details of the September 2025 Assault

The core details of the case reveal a premeditated and violent encounter where MH, alongside a nine-year-old boy, lured the five-year-old victim to a secluded field. Police reports indicate that the two children beat the victim, stripped her naked, and subjected her to sexual assault. The eleven-year-old perpetrator attempted to kill the child by strangling her with her own shirt and forcing a stick down her throat. MH was found delinquent on nine distinct charges, including attempted murder, rape, and felonious assault.

Also read Judge blasts shoplifters who think supermarkets can afford losses

Legal Proceedings and Witness Testimony

Legal proceedings included testimony from Nicole Wilburn, the cousin who was supervising the victim when she went missing. Wilburn described finding the child curled up and unresponsive in the field, covered in bruises and dirt. The nine-year-old boy involved in the attack pleaded guilty on September 28, 2026, to charges of attempted rape and felonious assault. His guilty plea allowed him to testify against MH, providing crucial evidence that helped the court establish the facts of the attack and the specific actions taken by the eleven-year-old girl.

Advertisement

Impact on the Victim and Family Trauma

The emotional toll on the victim and her family has been devastating, according to statements from Antavia Kennibrew, the mother of the five-year-old. Kennibrew testified that her daughter's mental health has been fundamentally altered, with the child expressing suicidal thoughts and stating that the Earth is a bad place. The victim has endured a year of intensive trauma therapy since the incident, yet she continues to struggle with feelings of shame and fear. Kennibrew described her daughter as a different person, highlighting the irreversible psychological damage inflicted by the violence.

Background and Future Implications

Prosecutors revealed that MH had a disturbing history of behavior prior to the assault, including allegations of torturing animals and abusing other children in the neighborhood. Kennibrew criticized local authorities for not intervening sooner, noting that other families had previously reported MH as a threat. The eleven-year-old faces a potentially long stay in the juvenile system, with the possibility of incarceration until she turns twenty-one depending on her behavior and rehabilitation progress. The nine-year-old boy is scheduled for a disposition hearing on December 3 to determine his final sentencing.