Frederick Lester faces federal charges for violent threats against Jackson County DA Angel Myers McIlrath regarding the Nolan Wells investigation. Details on the case and legal timeline.

Federal prosecutors in Mississippi have charged 49-year-old Frederick Lester with making credible threats to kill Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. The charges stem from a November 15 phone call in which Lester allegedly vowed to eliminate McIlrath and her staff following her announcement that no criminal wrongdoing occurred in the death of teenager Nolan Wells.

The criminal complaint, filed on Wednesday in the US District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, details a voice message sent around 11:44 pm. In the recording, Lester called McIlrath a neanderthal and explicitly threatened to shoot her, stating he intended to put bullets in her head. He also referenced a broader conspiracy to eliminate what he termed Gentiles, adding that Jackson County was about to burn.

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Threats Against District Attorney McIlrath

District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath announced in September that a grand jury found no credible evidence to support public allegations of criminal conduct in the case of 18-year-old Nolan Wells. The teen, an African American college student, was found dead on July 6, two days after a July 4 boat trip and party on Horn Island off the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The complaint alleges that Lester continued his threats against McIlrath and her office by claiming he was moving to eliminate all scum. He reportedly told her he was about to kill her quickly if she came near him, citing his duty to remove Gentiles from the area. Lester also mentioned releasing individuals from prison and expressed intent to blow up people if served a warrant.

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Investigation and Digital Evidence Traced

Investigators used Verizon location records to confirm Lester's phone number was active at a residence on East Tulane Road in Columbus, Ohio. Court documents also revealed a Cash App account linked to Lester, with a moniker similar to his Google email address, providing additional digital proof of his identity and communication methods.

A report from the Columbus Police Department indicated that Lester had previously used the same phone number to commit telecommunications harassment in Franklin County. He currently faces active charges for that conduct and has an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Ohio while being held in Franklin County detention.

Nolan Wells Death Investigation Context

Nolan Wells' body was discovered along the shore of Horn Island, an uninhabited location accessible only by boat. A friend later stated that Wells remained on the island because he had met a girl there. His mother reported him missing after he failed to return, and his body was found on July 6.

McIlrath stated that the disappearance and death were not results of racial hate or violence, despite the case drawing national attention due to racial tensions in Mississippi. Her office communicated with attorney Ben Crump's team throughout the investigation and requested that the grand jury consider evidence from the family's independent investigation.

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Legal Proceedings and Future Charges

Frederick Lester's detention hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon, with a preliminary hearing set for December 2 before Magistrate Judge S Courter Shimeall in the Southern District of Ohio. The grand jury left open the possibility of future charges if new credible evidence suggests Wells' death was not accidental.

Mississippi has no statute of limitations on homicide, allowing for potential legal action at any time if new information emerges. Dr. Roger Mitchell, the pathologist who performed an independent autopsy, was also requested to testify before the grand jury to assist in determining the exact cause of death.