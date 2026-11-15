Ohio Mom Sentenced to Jail for Stillborn Baby Trash Can Discovery

Anuradha Manukonda receives jail time and probation for gross abuse of a corpse after her stillborn daughter was found in a trash can in Plain City, Ohio, over three years ago.

Anuradha Manukonda, a 27-year-old Ohio resident, avoided a prison sentence after pleading guilty to gross abuse of a corpse. This legal resolution arrived more than three years after the shocking discovery of her stillborn daughter inside a trash can in Plain City, Ohio.

Jail Sentence and Probation Terms Announced

Plain City Police confirmed that Judge Eamon Costello of the Madison County Common Pleas Court sentenced Manukonda to three months in jail on November 7. Following her incarceration at the Tri-County Regional Jail, the court ordered her to serve five years of community control probation. The verdict concluded a legal process that began with the gruesome discovery of the infant remains in June 2023.

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Trash Workers Discover Baby in Waste Van

The case originated when garbage truck workers found the body of a stillborn baby in the back of a waste disposal van on Bluestem Lane in Plain City in June 2023. The community was left devastated by the incident, prompting a funeral service attended by over 100 people to memorialize the child. Authorities named the infant Madison Baby Doe, and the community laid her to rest at Forest Grove Cemetery on June 4, 2023.

DNA Evidence Leads to Arrest in 2025

Manukonda was indicted in March 2025 after police uncovered critical DNA evidence from the scene. Investigators recovered items including a beer bottle and a cotton swab from the trash, which led to her identification. The police described the investigation as tireless, relying on forensics, high-tech DNA analysis, and significant luck to locate the biological mother in 2025.

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Defense Claims Panic and Undiagnosed Pregnancy

During her court appearance, Manukonda's attorney presented a sentencing memo stating that she was visiting family when she unexpectedly delivered the stillborn at their house. The attorney claimed Manukonda was unaware she was pregnant due to a reproductive condition and panicked, deciding to place the infant in the trash can. Police noted that injuries from the garbage truck prevented them from determining the cause of the child's death.

Impact on Sanitation Workers and Community

The tragedy severely traumatized the two sanitation workers, who quit their route and left their jobs entirely. Residents of Plain City organized gift baskets for the men to support them through their distress. Judge Costello highlighted the widespread impact of Manukonda's actions, noting that the consequences extended far beyond the immediate crime. With this sentencing, the community has achieved a degree of closure over the 1240 days since the initial discovery.