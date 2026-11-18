OIDAC Europe's 2026 Annual Report reveals a 44% spike in anti-Christian incidents across Europe in 2025, with France and England leading the surge. The findings highlight rising violence against individuals, employment discrimination, and systemic underreporting.

A comprehensive new analysis by OIDAC Europe indicates a sharp escalation in hostility toward Christian communities across the continent. The Annual Report 2026 documents 2,465 anti-Christian hate crimes and incidents in Europe during 2025. This figure represents a significant 44 per cent increase compared to the 274 recorded incidents in the previous year.

Violent Attacks Spike in France and England

France, England, and Wales recorded the highest volume of hate crimes and anti-Christian incidents during the reporting period. Government data from France showed an overall 9 per cent spike in such crimes, with a dramatic 70 per cent increase specifically in attacks targeting individuals. Authorities in England and Wales documented 624 anti-Christian hate crimes in the 2025/26 period. This represents a 24 per cent increase from the previous year.

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The nature of these attacks has become increasingly violent. The report confirms at least 396 attacks on individuals, including physical violence, threats, and harassment. Tragic examples include the stabbing death of an Assyrian Christian man in Lyon, France, who was fleeing persecution in Iraq. He was killed while livestreaming Christian messages. In Poland, a Catholic priest was bound and killed in his presbytery. Additional violent incidents include an attempted homicide in Germany and a stabbing in Spain that injured three people.

Employment Discrimination and Legal Restrictions

Beyond physical violence, the report highlights significant workplace discrimination and legal restrictions on religious expression. The UK accounted for the highest number of employment-related discrimination cases. These included dismissals for expressing Christian beliefs and prosecutions for silent prayer. Cases involved teachers losing their jobs after discussing abortion in class. One notable case involved American-born teacher Sarah Morse, who secured a settlement after being dismissed by Arbroath High School.

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Morse, 66, was sacked by the deputy head teacher after answering student questions about her opposition to abortion. She subsequently sued Angus Council. The report also notes a social worker had a job offer withdrawn after his public beliefs on marriage were discovered. In Switzerland, new legislation requires Christian hospitals and care homes to permit assisted suicide on their grounds, despite religious objections to the practice.

Systemic Underreporting and Media Bias

OIDAC Europe suggests that anti-Christian hostility is likely underreported due to inconsistent recording methods. In Germany, offenses against Christians are often logged under the politically motivated crime framework. This means attacks on churches are not always classified as hate crimes. In Poland, a survey found nearly half of Catholic priests experienced aggression in the previous year. More than 80 per cent of those priests did not report the incidents to police.

The report also examines negative stereotyping in media and political discourse. It cites an instance where Spanish broadcaster RTVE apologized for describing evangelical growth as dangerous. Another broadcast on Cadena SER labeled Mass as Sunday witchcraft and the Church a sect. OIDAC Europe is calling for an EU Coordinator on combating anti-Christian hatred, with resources comparable to those addressing antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred.