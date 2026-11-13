Oil Magnate Sid Bass Settles Lawsuit With Ex-Girlfriend Oona Sperr

Oil billionaire Sid Bass faces a $400 million lawsuit from ex-girlfriend Oona Sperr, who alleges broken promises and interference by his new wife Althea Bass, leading to settlement talks.

Oil billionaire Sid Bass is engaged in active settlement discussions with his former partner Oona Sperr, following a high-stakes legal battle that has drawn intense public scrutiny. Sperr, 64, initiated the civil action after Bass, 84, ended their ten-year relationship in September 2024 at his Colorado ranch. The conflict centers on Sperr's demand for financial compensation she believes is owed to her as a long-term partner, while Bass has vigorously denied all allegations of wrongdoing or broken promises.

Initial Financial Offers And Rejections

Legal documents reveal that Bass initially proposed a settlement of $50 million to sever ties completely. This offer included $5 million annually for a decade, alongside provision for a 24/7 security detail and monitoring system for Sperr's elderly mother, Portia, for the remainder of her life. The proposal was conditional upon Sperr signing a strict non-disclosure agreement, which she ultimately rejected.

Also read Trump Dismisses Iran Deal As Oil Prices React to Geopolitical Shifts

Sperr refused the initial terms, seeking instead to secure the financial status she claims a wife would receive in a divorce. Her lawsuit demands $400 million, alleging that Bass made specific financial promises during their relationship that were not honored. The rejection of the $50 million package has kept the couple in ongoing negotiations, though the final terms remain confidential and have not been publicly disclosed.

Allegations Against New Wife Althea Bass

Sperr's legal complaint directly accuses Bass's current wife, Althea Irene Viaford Kress, of intervening in the relationship. Kress, now known as Althea Bass, was named as a co-defendant in the civil suit filed by Sperr. The filings allege that Kress manipulated Bass's affections and urged him to cut contact with Sperr entirely after Bass ended the romantic involvement.

Advertisement

Sperr claims she discovered Bass's infidelity when she overheard him speaking on the phone to Kress, referring to her as "sweetheart." According to the lawsuit, Kress subsequently ordered Bass to remove all of Sperr's possessions from their shared homes. The complaint further alleges that Kress instructed Bass not to drive Sperr to the airport for a final farewell, effectively isolating Sperr from their shared history.

Health Claims And Relationship Timeline

The legal filings include serious allegations regarding Bass's health at the time of the breakup. Sperr asserts that Bass was suffering from three mini-strokes, Parkinson's disease, and cognitive decline when he ended their relationship. Her lawyers have cited court papers claiming Bass experienced memory loss and neurological issues, which they argue Kress may have exploited to deepen her own connection with him.

Bass's personal history includes two previous marriages, the first to Anne Hendricks from 1965 to 1988, and the second to Mercedes Kellogg from 1988 to 2011. Sperr's suit mentions his well-known history of infidelity with previous partners. The romance with Kress reportedly intensified after the split from Sperr, culminating in a wedding on August 9, 2025, at San Jose Island in Texas. Sperr states she only learned of the marriage via a brief email from Bass two weeks after the ceremony.

Defense Strategies And Legal Responses

Representatives for both Sid Bass and Althea Bass have strongly contested Sperr's narrative. In a joint letter, their legal team characterized the lawsuit as frivolous and cited fatal deficiencies in the claims. They accused Sperr of falsely attacking their characters, misrepresenting Bass's health, and ignoring decades of independent accomplishments by Kress.

Advertisement

Kress has formally requested to be identified only by her married name, Althea Bass, in all future legal proceedings. Her response to the suit asks the court to dismiss all claims against her, although Judge Ronnie Abrams has not yet ruled on these motions. The defendants maintain that their forty-year friendship with Sperr, in some capacity, was misrepresented by the plaintiff. The case remains in the settlement phase as both sides attempt to resolve the dispute without further public litigation.