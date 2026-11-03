Oil Prices Drop as Iran-US Peace Talks Resume Amid Israel Election Deadlock

Oil prices fall as draft proposals for US-Iran peace deal circulate from Qatar. Market optimism grows despite risks of post-election US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Oil prices extended losses from Asian trade into early Monday morning U.S. time, driven by renewed optimism surrounding a potential peace deal between the United States and Iran. This market shift occurred as a draft proposal on a potential end to the conflict was circulated following recent mediation talks in Qatar.

Draft Proposal Circulation in Qatar

Iranian negotiators departed Qatar on Sunday after engaging in weekend discussions that sparked cautious market relief. An official briefed on the talks confirmed to Reuters that a draft proposal is now being circulated for a potential follow-up meeting, though specific details of the document remain undisclosed. Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, noted that lingering hopes of diplomatic progress combined with the absence of meaningful military escalation over the weekend have taken some immediate heat out of prices. This development suggests a temporary cooling of tensions that had previously driven volatility in energy markets.

Also read Oil Prices Slide 3% as Hopes for Iran Peace Deal Grow

Iran Demands Strait Reopening

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, stated that the nation's demands have been articulated clearly and transparently during negotiations. Baghaei emphasized that no final agreement can be initiated, nor can the Strait of Hormuz be reopened or secured, unless the U.S. naval blockade is brought to an end. He further insisted that Iran's legitimate requirements must be respected and addressed before any meaningful diplomatic breakthrough can occur. This stance underscores the fundamental conditions Tehran places on any resolution to the ongoing crisis.

Timeline for Strait of Hormuz

Iran stated over the weekend that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen within two days if its demands are met. This proposed timeline is significantly faster than the week-long reopening period Tehran previously outlined in September. The accelerated timeline indicates a potential willingness to de-escalate quickly, provided Washington meets specific military and economic conditions. However, ING commodities analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey cautioned that it remains to be seen whether these statements will lead to tangible outcomes.

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Market Apprehension Over Elections

Despite the current optimism, the market remains apprehensive about the possibility of new U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran following the U.S. midterm elections. The timing of potential military actions is closely watched, as many key developments in this conflict have historically unfolded on weekends. ING strategists noted that the market may have to hold its breath until the end of the week as investors assess the stability of the diplomatic trajectory. The political uncertainty in Israel adds another layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape, potentially opening doors for further offensive actions depending on election outcomes.

Impact on Global Energy Markets

The circulation of the draft proposal has had an immediate impact on global energy markets, with traders reacting to the reduced probability of immediate military confrontation. The absence of escalating military activities over the weekend allowed for a temporary reprieve in price surges. However, the underlying risks associated with the Strait of Hormuz and the broader U.S.-Iran conflict remain significant. Investors are closely monitoring the next steps in the diplomatic process, as any failure to reach an agreement could result in renewed volatility. The interplay between domestic politics in the United States and Israel and international diplomacy continues to shape the outlook for oil prices in the coming weeks.