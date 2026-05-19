Oil Prices Drop in Asian Trade, as President Trump Pauses Military Strike on Iran. Are Negotiations Imminent?

Oil prices dropped in early Asian trade on Tuesday after President Trump announced that he has paused a planned military strike on Iran to allow negotiations to continue. According to the president, the planned attacks on Iran were postponed at the request of the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. However, more details are needed to see if his comments will result in any tangible development. While the force majeure situation on the straits due to the many oil vessels parked overseas will continue to put pressure on oil prices, the most recent pullback in oil prices reflects the market’s ongoing hopes for de-escalation between the US and Iran.

Oil prices dropped in early Asian trade on Tuesday after President Trump paused a planned military strike on Iran to allow negotiations to continue. On Monday due to drone strikes on the UAE and Saudi Arabia after the Trump-Xi summit had failed to produce any breakthrough on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump claimed that the planned attacks on Iran had been postponed at the request of the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. He also suggested that ‘serious negotiations are now taking place’, although it remains to be seen if his comments will result in any tangible development. The announcement came with its usual threat, with Trump adding that a full-scale attack could still be carried out at a ‘moment’s notice’.

On Monday, Tehran had communicated its position to Washington through Pakistan, although there are limited details on how negotiations are progressing. While the latest pullback reflects the market’s ongoing hopes for de-escalation, prices will continue to trend higher unless more oil is able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in the coming weeks. Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com and a veteran energy journalist with over a decade of experience covering global energy markets and geopolitics.

For details, read on. The UK and France are leading the charge, along with several other countries, to reopen the strategic shipping route as soon as possible





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