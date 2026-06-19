Oil Prices Rebound as U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Are Postponed

Oil prices rose after U.S.-Iran peace talks were postponed, increasing geopolitical risk premiums. Meanwhile, Kuwait plans to boost its oil production to 2 million bpd following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, though its recovery is constrained by a lack of alternative export pipelines.

Oil prices experienced a notable rebound following the announcement that peace talks between the United States and Iran have been postponed. The geopolitical development has injected fresh uncertainty into global energy markets, which had been anticipating a potential de-escalation in tensions.

The postponement comes at a critical time for global oil supply routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for Middle Eastern oil exports. Market analysts suggest that any delay in diplomatic progress may prolong supply-side risks, supporting higher oil prices in the near term. Kuwait, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is poised to significantly increase its oil production.

The country expects to raise output to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) within a week, a substantial recovery from an average of 573,000 bpd in May. This potential increase is directly linked to the recent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. A statement attributed to the Al-Sabah family indicated that pre-war production levels could be restored within weeks once regular international commercial shipping to Kuwaiti ports has resumed.

Kuwait's production had collapsed to below 600,000 bpd in recent weeks because, as one of OPEC's top producers, it was severely affected by the closure of the Strait. Unlike its Gulf neighbors Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait lacks an alternative pipeline outlet to bypass the strait, forcing it to slash production when the waterway was blocked. The resumption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has sparked optimism across the Middle East.

Producers are hopeful they can begin restoring the massive production volumes they had shut in, estimated at about 13 million bpd collectively. This recovery, however, remains contingent on the durability of the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding and, more importantly, on whether traffic through the Strait normalizes in a sustainable manner.

An official from the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) had stated earlier this month that the company is preparing to ramp up exports to Asian buyers, marking the first time since the Iran conflict began on February 28 that such shipments can resume. The broader market sentiment is therefore a mix of optimism about logistical recovery and caution rooted in the fragility of the diplomatic situation





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Oil Prices U.S.-Iran Relations Strait Of Hormuz Kuwait Oil Production OPEC

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