Oil Prices Surge After Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

The latest exchange of strikes between the U.S. and Iran has led to a surge in oil prices, with Brent crude climbing 2.26% to trade at $95.20 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate rising 2.5% to $92.30 per barrel. Traders are looking for signs of de-escalation and a diplomatic breakthrough, but as of early Thursday morning in Asia, both of those things appear a long way off.

Oil prices surged again in early Asian trade on Thursday after Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed following a fresh round of U.S. strikes on the country.

Brent crude had climbed 2.26% to trade at $95.20 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate had risen 2.5% to $92.30 per barrel. Both benchmarks have seen extreme volatility this week as outbreaks of attacks are quickly followed by claims of an imminent deal being signed. The latest exchange of strikes between the U.S. and Iran marks the most significant escalation in the conflict since Washington and Tehran agreed to a fragile ceasefire in April.

Traders will be looking for signs of de-escalation and the long-promised diplomatic breakthrough, but as of early Thursday morning in Asia, both of those things appear a long way off





OilandEnergy / 🏆 34. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oil Prices Iran Strait Of Hormuz U.S.-Iran Tensions Energy Markets Geopolitics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Fake News Could Send Oil Prices SoaringAI-generated images, video, and audio are moving faster than the truth, triggering real market reactions, real panic, and real losses. Here's how synthetic media became the world's most urgent verification problem.

Read more »

The 'stunning' £22 shimmer body oil for glowing skin on holidayThe fast-absorbing dry oil is enriched with Australian macadamia oil, vegan squalane, coconut oil and vitamin C-rich Kakadu plum

Read more »

U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate After Self-Defense Strikes, Oil Prices JumpThe U.S. launched self-defense strikes against Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran's downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated, with both countries finding an off-ramp under significant pressure from the U.S. and regional allies. The latest flare-up spooked markets, and traders are looking for signs that it remains a tit-for-tat exchange rather than the start of a new round of escalation. Crude stocks fell by another 9.12 million barrels last week, highlighting the tightness of physical markets. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Tehran will not leave attacks unanswered, with explosions reported in Bahrain and Kuwait. The amount of oil in storage is dwindling away, and traders are balancing the risk of escalation against hopes of a peace deal.

Read more »

Trump reveals his cunning plan and Iran has just figured it outTrump admits sneaking 'millions of barrels of oil' from Hormuz and Iran just found out

Read more »