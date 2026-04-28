Oil Prices Surge as US Crude Inventories Fall, SPR Drawdowns Continue

The API reports a larger-than-expected drop in US crude inventories, coupled with continued releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, pushing oil prices higher. Gasoline and distillate inventories also decline, adding to market tightness.

The American Petroleum Institute ( API ) released its weekly inventory report today, revealing a significant draw in crude oil stocks for the week ending April 24th.

The report indicated a decrease of 1.79 million barrels, following a larger decline of 4.4 million barrels in the preceding week. This outcome notably surpassed analyst expectations, which had predicted a build of approximately 300,000 barrels. Despite these recent declines, overall US crude oil inventories remain elevated for the year, currently standing 45 million barrels higher than at the start of the year.

This complex picture of declining weekly stocks alongside a year-to-date increase suggests a dynamic interplay of supply and demand factors within the US oil market. The strategic importance of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) continues to be highlighted as the Biden administration utilizes it to mitigate price pressures. The API data shows another substantial withdrawal from the SPR, with 7.1 million barrels released during the week ending April 24th.

This brings the total volume held in the SPR down to 397.9 million barrels, a considerable distance from its maximum capacity of 725.5 million barrels – a shortfall of 327.6 million barrels. While the SPR releases provide short-term relief, the continued drawdown raises questions about the long-term sustainability of this strategy and its potential impact on future energy security.

Simultaneously, US oil production experienced a slight decrease, falling to 13.585 million barrels per day (bpd) for the week ending April 17th, down from 13.596 million bpd the week before. However, production remains higher than the same period last year, exceeding it by 125,000 bpd, indicating a continued overall increase in domestic output despite the recent dip. The market reacted positively to the inventory data, with both Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures experiencing price increases.

Brent crude was trading at $111.10 per barrel at 2:00 PM Eastern Time, representing a 2.60% increase on the day and a substantial gain of roughly $12 per barrel compared to the previous week. WTI crude also saw a significant rise, trading at $100.20 per barrel, up 4.00% for the day and approximately $10 per barrel week-over-week.

These price gains are largely attributed to the unexpected inventory declines and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding a potential nuclear deal with Iran, which could lead to increased Iranian oil exports and potentially dampen global prices. Further compounding the bullish sentiment, gasoline inventories experienced a substantial decrease of 8.47 million barrels, following a decline of 5.165 million barrels in the prior week. Gasoline stocks are now 0.5% below the five-year average for this time of year, signaling tightening supply.

Distillate inventories also fell, decreasing by 2.6 million barrels after a larger drop of 4.59 million barrels the previous week, and are currently 8% below the five-year average. Finally, inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma – the delivery point for WTI futures – decreased by 820,000 barrels, reversing a previous increase of 678,000 barrels. This combination of factors paints a picture of a tightening oil market, driven by both demand and supply-side constraints





OilandEnergy / 🏆 34. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oil Prices Crude Oil Inventories API SPR WTI Brent Gasoline Inventories Distillate Inventories Oil Market Energy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Amid Supply Shock and Demand ConcernsGoldman Sachs has increased its oil price outlook, predicting Brent crude at $90 per barrel and WTI at $83 per barrel in Q4, citing supply disruptions and potential demand destruction. The bank warns of significant economic risks due to high refined product prices and product shortages, with global demand expected to decline by 1.7 million barrels per day in the current quarter. ING analysts also highlight the tightening market, emphasizing the need for higher prices to address the supply shortfall.

Read more »

Oil prices rise to near-three week highs as US-Iran peace talks falterDonald Trump said over the weekend that envoys from Washington would no longer be travelling to Islamabad in Pakistan for negotiations.

Read more »

Keir Starmer to hold emergency meeting on Iran war as prices soarIt comes as oil prices hit a near three-week high

Read more »

KLORIS Calm & Glow Face Oil: Celebrity-Approved Rosehip Oil Now £29 with Discount CodeDiscover the KLORIS Calm & Glow Face Oil, a lightweight and effective skincare solution featuring rosehip oil, favored by celebrities. Enjoy a £20 discount with code 20GLOW until May 31, 2026, and experience calmer, brighter, and more radiant skin.

Read more »

Oil Prices Dip as Trump Claims Iran is in 'State of Collapse'Trump claims Iran told the U.S. it's in a 'state of collapse' and wants Hormuz open, but Tehran is saying something very different.

Read more »

Germany Scrambles for Polish Oil Route as Russia Halts Druzhba FlowsGermany is hunting for solutions to reroute crude oil supplies to the PCK Schwedt refinery after Russia said it would halt Kazakh oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline starting May 1

Read more »