Oil Prices Surge Over 3% as Israel Strikes Iran and Region Braces for Escalation

Crude oil prices climbed more than three percent on Monday following Israel's military strikes on Iranian targets, intensifying Middle East tensions and threatening global energy stability. The attacks and counterattacks between Israel and Iran have drawn US involvement, with former President Trump urging calm while asserting control over the process and pushing for a peace deal.

Oil prices surged by over three percent on Monday upon the reopening of markets after the weekend, following Israel's launch of fresh strikes on Iran.

In early trading, Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 3.29 percent to $96.15 a barrel, while its US counterpart, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), increased 3.25 percent to $93.48 a barrel. The escalation began when Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) executed a new wave of strikes on military sites in western and central Iran, shortly after a stern warning from former President Donald Trump urging both sides not to retaliate.

State-run Iranian media reported explosions heard across the country, and the IDF confirmed striking targets belonging to what it called the Iranian terror regime. Iran quickly retaliated, launching waves of attacks that triggered air defense sirens across northern and central Israel, with Israeli systems attempting to intercept incoming fire. These developments follow a series of prior missile exchanges between the two nations.

President Trump, who had recently spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasized his intention to control the situation, stating, "I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate... If Bibi strikes them back, it's just gonna keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years.

" He framed the recent reciprocal strikes-Israel on Beirut and Iran on northern Israel-as each side having "had its fun," adding, "We don't need another one. " Trump's focus has been on brokering a peace deal with Iran, and he expressed confidence that an agreement would be signed imminently, though the latest violence threatened to derail those talks. He publicly addressed Iran, urging, "You've shot your missiles, that's enough.

Get back to the table and make a deal," and stressed to media outlets that he "calls all the shots," implying Netanyahu would have no choice but to accept US terms. Iranian media reported that the IDF's attack targeted a petrochemical facility in Mahshahr, southwestern Iran, causing partial damage, with further details on casualties pending.

The strike occurred days after Lebanon and Israel agreed to a US-hosted ceasefire, and it came despite Washington's earlier request for Israel to stand down after it struck Beirut's southern suburbs, killing two and wounding twenty. Now Israel has signaled it will retaliate against Iran's evening attack, while Iran vows to respond with greater force, raising fears of a broader conflict.

Visuals from the region showed streaks of missile light across skies over Ashkelon, the West Bank city of Nablus, and Hebron, as well as smoke from an Israeli airstrike on Tyre, Lebanon. The heightened tensions have global implications, particularly for energy markets, as the Strait of Hormuz-a critical oil shipping lane-remains a potential flashpoint. Analysts warn that sustained conflict could disrupt supply chains and push crude prices even higher, impacting the world economy.

The international community has called for restraint, yet the cycle of tit-for-tat responses suggests little de-escalation in the near term, with both sides seemingly preparing for further confrontation despite ongoing diplomatic efforts





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