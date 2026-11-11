Oklahoma Governor's Friend Sara Polston Re‑arrested for Double Voting After Short Prison Stay

Former Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt's friend Sara Polston was re‑arrested after voting twice in local elections while a convicted felon, following a brief 73‑day release from an eight‑year sentence.

Sara Polston, a 44‑year‑old resident of Norman, Oklahoma, was taken back into custody on September 12 after prosecutors alleged she cast two ballots in local elections while a convicted felon. The case follows her brief release from prison earlier this year after serving only 73 days of an eight‑year sentence for a drunken crash that maimed 22‑year‑old Micaela Borrego.

Short Prison Term and Ankle‑Monitor Program

Polston was released on March 15 after a controversial state program allowed her to serve her sentence under an ankle monitor. The program, which has faced criticism for preferential treatment, enabled Polston to return home with limited restrictions. She was allowed to watch television and receive food deliveries from her husband Rod, a tax lawyer, during her brief stay.

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Alleged Double Voting and Legal Fallout

Prosecutors claim Polston voted once in a Republican primary in June and again in a runoff primary in August, both elections in Oklahoma County. Because she is a convicted felon, the law prohibits her from voting. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections seized her again after the allegations surfaced.

Impact on Micaela Borrego and Family

Polston's 2023 crash left Borrego with a stroke, brain damage, and permanent disabilities that require her mother Krista to provide full‑time care. Borrego's condition has been described as a critical loss of speech, mobility, and independence. The incident prompted a multi‑county grand jury investigation into the ankle‑monitor program and uncovered evidence of Polston's VIP treatment.

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Connections to Governor Kevin Stitt

The grand jury report revealed that Polston's husband Rod, a fraternity brother of Governor Kevin Stitt, had donated $27,000 to Stitt's campaigns. Phone records show Polston and Rod discussing how to secure special treatment and possibly a pardon. The governor, who is in his final year in office, was referenced in coded language such as "Kevin" and "The Guy."

Next Steps and Legal Proceedings

Polston faces a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 3. If found guilty of double voting, she could face additional prison time and fines. The case highlights ongoing concerns about the fairness of Oklahoma's criminal justice system and the influence of political connections on sentencing and parole decisions.