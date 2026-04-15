Oklahoma Principal Hailed as Hero After Tackling Gunman, Sustaining Leg Injury

Principal Kirk Moore of Pauls Valley High School in Oklahoma is being celebrated as a hero after he bravely tackled an armed intruder, Victor Lee Hawkins, and disarmed him, sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg in the process. Security footage shows Moore's courageous intervention preventing a potential massacre.

A dramatic act of bravery unfolded at Pauls Valley High School in Oklahoma when Principal Kirk Moore fearlessly intervened to stop an armed intruder. Security camera footage vividly captured the pivotal moment Moore, alerted to the danger, burst from an office and tackled the gunman, identified as 20-year-old Victor Lee Hawkins. Hawkins had entered the school lobby armed with two semi-automatic handguns, intending to inflict harm.

He initially ordered everyone to the ground and attempted to shoot a student, but his weapon jammed. After clearing the malfunction, he fired again, narrowly missing another teenager. The terrified students pleaded for their lives and were allowed to leave, along with others who followed their lead, creating a window for Moore's decisive action. Moore's swift intervention involved wrestling Hawkins to a bench and disarming him. During the intense struggle, Moore sustained a gunshot wound to the leg but managed to secure the perpetrator until another school official arrived to safely remove the firearm. Authorities have confirmed Moore is recovering well and has expressed gratitude for the overwhelming community support. Prosecutors revealed that Hawkins, a former student, harbored ill will towards Moore and admitted to taking his father's firearms without permission with the stated intent to kill students, faculty, Moore, and himself. Police Chief Don May lauded Moore's actions, emphasizing that his intervention prevented a potential tragedy and undoubtedly saved lives. The alleged inspiration for Hawkins' actions appears to be the 1999 Columbine High School massacre. Hawkins is currently in custody with a $1 million bail and faces serious charges including shooting with intent to kill, feloniously pointing a firearm, and carrying a weapon to a public assembly. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 8th





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