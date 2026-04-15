Oklahoma Principal Tackles Gunman, Suffers Leg Wound in Heroic Act

Security footage reveals the courageous actions of a high school principal who intervened to stop an armed intruder, ultimately sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg during the confrontation. The principal's swift response is credited with preventing a potential tragedy.

Dramatic security camera footage has emerged, chronicling the moment Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore bravely confronted an armed assailant, an act of valor that resulted in Moore sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg. The principal's selfless intervention occurred on April 7th when Victor Lee Hawkins, a 20-year-old former student, entered the school's lobby armed with two semi-automatic handguns.

Investigators detailed that Hawkins initially instructed everyone to lie on the ground before attempting to fire at a student. While his initial weapon jammed, he managed to clear the malfunction and subsequently fired at another teenager, fortunately missing his target. The harrowing accounts from the students, who pleaded for their lives, were met with a moment of reprieve as they were permitted to leave, followed by other students, creating a window for Moore's decisive action. Emerging from a nearby office, Principal Moore charged at Hawkins, tackling the gunman and successfully restraining him on a bench. During the intense struggle to disarm the intruder, Moore was shot in the leg. Authorities confirmed that while Moore was hospitalized following the incident, he is now recovering and in good health. The footage further illustrates the immediate aftermath, with another school official quickly approaching, kicking the handgun away from the shooter, and then securing it by carrying it back to the safety of the office. Prosecutors revealed that Hawkins, who allegedly harbored animosity towards Moore, stated his intention was to harm students, faculty, the principal, and himself. He reportedly confessed that the firearms used in the attack belonged to his father and were taken without permission. The perceived inspiration for the attack, according to investigators, may be linked to the tragic 1999 Columbine High School massacre, underscoring the gravity of the situation Moore averted. Pauls Valley Police Chief Don May lauded Moore's actions, stating unequivocally that the principal prevented what could have escalated into a massacre. He expressed admiration for Moore's courage, remarking that such bravery, while not entirely surprising given Moore's character, was nevertheless extraordinary and undoubtedly saved lives. In the wake of the incident, Principal Moore released a statement expressing gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from the local community. Victor Lee Hawkins is currently in custody at the Garvin County Detention Center, with his bail set at $1 million. He faces serious charges, including shooting with intent to kill, two counts of feloniously pointing a firearm, and two counts of carrying a weapon to a public assembly. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 8th, marking a crucial step in the legal proceedings following this near-catastrophe at Pauls Valley High School, a testament to the courage and swift thinking of its principal





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Oklahoma Principal Hailed as Hero After Tackling Gunman, Sustaining Leg InjuryPrincipal Kirk Moore of Pauls Valley High School in Oklahoma is being celebrated as a hero after he bravely tackled an armed intruder, Victor Lee Hawkins, and disarmed him, sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg in the process. Security footage shows Moore's courageous intervention preventing a potential massacre.

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