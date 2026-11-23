Rashel Lyn Gray, a 38-year-old teaching assistant in Oklahoma, has pleaded guilty to felony charges for grooming a 15-year-old student with explicit messages.

Rashel Lyn Gray, a 38-year-old teaching assistant at Big Pasture High School in Randlett, Oklahoma, has pleaded guilty to a felony child sex offense involving the grooming of a minor student. The legal proceedings conclude a disturbing investigation into Gray's conduct toward a 15-year-old boy, who was three years below the state's age of consent at the time of the incidents.

Details of the Grooming Incident

Gray admitted to sending explicit and sexually suggestive messages to the teenager during August 2025. The interaction began when Gray posted a photograph of her bare breasts to her Snapchat story, an action that was visible to up to ten teenagers associated with the school. She directly messaged the 15-year-old boy, who was dating her at the time, to inquire if he had viewed the image, asking, 'You like what you see?'

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The grooming campaign intensified as Gray continued to contact the student via the instant messaging application, using the handle 'MissAmerica' to verify his engagement. After confirming the teen had seen the initial photo, she sent additional explicit content. One message featured a caption that read, 'Aren't you forgetting to tell me something today... After alI I might become your new step mom.' Gray also included a photo of her face with the text, 'You're going to taste so good lol,' establishing a pattern of predatory behavior.

The Discovery and Initial Denial

The scheme unraveled when an 18-year-old high school senior, who also worked with Gray at the Grandfield Senior Center, confronted the victim about the inappropriate content. The older teen was shown multiple explicit photos and messages that Gray had sent. He subsequently spoke with a second 15-year-old student who confirmed receiving a topless photo from Gray and revealed that she had requested he take a screenshot of her Snapchat story and send it back to her.

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Upon confrontation by the 18-year-old, Gray initially attempted to claim the photo was posted accidentally. However, she eventually admitted to the deliberate nature of her actions. The older student immediately reported the incident to Big Pasture Schools superintendent Eric Wilson, who notified the police later that morning. Law enforcement officers then interviewed the 15-year-old victim, who confirmed the details provided by the older teen and provided the explicit texts and photos for evidence.

Victim's Controversial Response to Police

In a disturbing development, the 15-year-old victim criticized his peer for reporting the illegal behavior to law enforcement. Despite telling detectives that he found the messages 'weird' and inappropriate, the victim messaged the older teen to chastise him for his actions. He wrote, 'Dang bro, why, I was trying to get in that,' indicating his active participation in the interaction despite its illegality.

During police interrogation, Gray provided conflicting explanations for her conduct. She told detectives that she took the photograph to send to the boy's father, with whom she had a prior relationship, and accidentally posted it to her Snapchat story. Gray insisted she was joking with the boy due to her connection with his father and maintained that the messages were not intended to be sexual. She also admitted to having ten students on her Snapchat friends list who could view her story.

Legal Consequences and Sentencing Schedule

Rashel Lyn Gray was charged with transmitting information for the purposes of instigating sexual conduct with a minor, a felony offense under Oklahoma law. She initially pleaded not guilty in Cotton County District Court but subsequently changed her plea to guilty. Gray requested additional time to negotiate a sentencing agreement with prosecutors.

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Gray remains free on a $5,000 bond while awaiting her final judicial determination. The Cotton County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit referred to Gray and the man as being in a 'prior relationship,' though the exact timeline of its end remains unclear. She is scheduled to be sentenced on January 14 and faces a maximum penalty of up to ten years in jail.