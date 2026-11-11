Oklahoma Teen Declared Organ Donor Before Fatal Bike Accident

Oklahoma high schooler Wyatt George, 16, chose to become an organ donor weeks before a fatal bike collision, sparking a family fundraiser for medical and living costs.

Wyatt George, a 16‑year‑old high school student from Oklahoma, announced his decision to become an organ donor on a driver's permit just weeks before he was struck by a car while cycling on Mustang Road on October 30. The collision left him with catastrophic brain damage, and he later died, leaving his family to cope with the loss and rising medical expenses.

Accident Details and Immediate Response

According to local authorities, George was biking to his new job when he was hit by a vehicle on Mustang Road at approximately 3:15 p.m. The impact caused a severe head injury and left him in a critical state. Paramedics arrived on the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital, where doctors determined that his brain damage was too extensive to recover.

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When his father, Brent Lim, failed to hear George return home for dinner on Thursday night, he called his son's number in a panic. The call was answered by a paramedic who informed Lim that Wyatt had sustained a catastrophic brain injury and that his life had likely ended on that first night of recovery.

Family's Tribute and the Organ Donation Decision

In an interview with KOCO 5, Lim recalled a conversation they had two weeks before the accident, during which George expressed a resolute desire to become an organ donor. "He had this very determined look in his eyes and resolutely said, 'I want to do it, I want to be an organ donor,'" Lim said, noting that the decision had given him comfort after the tragedy.

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Mustang Public Schools Superintendent Charles Bradley also released a statement praising George's generosity. "Wyatt has given others the opportunity for a second chance at life, a reflection of the compassion and generosity that his family describes as such an important part of who he was," Bradley said. The superintendent applauded the family's decision to honor his wish even after his death.

Fundraiser and Ongoing Support Efforts

Following the accident, Brent Lim opened a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the Lim family's mounting expenses. In the fundraiser description, Lim wrote that the family was facing "overwhelming emotional and financial challenges." He listed medical bills, lost wages, transportation, meals, household expenses, and future costs as reasons for seeking public donations.

Lim also emphasized that, while monetary contributions could not replace the grief they were experiencing, the financial aid would relieve some of the burden that had quickly accumulated. He encouraged neighbors, friends, and the broader community to support the family through prayers, generosity, and practical assistance as they navigate the aftermath of this tragic event.

Unidentified Driver and Ongoing Investigation

No information has yet been released regarding the driver of the vehicle that struck Wyatt George. The Mustang Police Department has been contacted by the Daily Mail for comment, but a statement from the department is pending. The investigation continues while the family manages the emotional and financial fallout from the accident.