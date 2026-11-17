Augustine Mitchell and Marcel Johnson stand trial for rape. The Old Bailey heard they took a heavily intoxicated woman home after meeting her at a pub, leading to the alleged assault.

The Old Bailey heard that Augustine Mitchell, a prominent social media influencer known online as 'LV/General', and his friend Marcel Johnson are on trial for the alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman. The court was told that the two men, both aged 39 and residents of Lewisham in south-east London, targeted the victim after meeting her at a pub in Canary Wharf on May 24.

The Incident Details and Timeline

The prosecution outlined that the victim left the pub just after 1.30 am, having consumed significant amounts of alcohol including four strawberry daiquiris, two Bacardi and orange juices, six tequila shots, a Buzzball, and nitrous oxide. She was described by prosecutors as staggering and balancing against a post while attempting to hail an Uber for her journey home.

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Mitchell, who has hundreds of thousands of followers on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, approached the woman while she was alone outside. The court heard that the woman, an Arsenal supporter, had previously introduced herself to Mitchell inside the pub, stating she had seen his funny videos on YouTube. She gave him her Instagram details, believing the interaction to have concluded there.

Mitchell offered the drunk woman a lift home, which she accepted. Instead of taking her directly home, Mitchell and Johnson drove her to an address in Lewisham, telling her they needed to drop someone off first. The woman stated she wanted to go home but was persuaded by the men to stay and smoke. Ring doorbell footage later showed Mitchell helping her up the stairs to the house.

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The Allegations of Sexual Assault

Once inside the property, the prosecution case asserts that the woman was raped by both defendants. The court heard that the victim was repeatedly assaulted on camera by Mitchell and Johnson. She reported to police that Mitchell raped her from behind while Johnson forced her to perform a sexual act, pulling her head and demanding oral sex.

The victim described lying face down on a bed with her shorts removed as the men took turns having vaginal sex with her. She told investigators that she was in extreme distress and could not consent due to her state of intoxication, ranking her level of drunkenness as a ten out of ten. She explicitly stated she was incapable of consenting and did not want to engage in sexual activity with either man that night.

Mitchell is accused of one count of rape, while Johnson faces two counts of rape. Both men deny the charges against them. Johnson claims the sexual encounters were consensual and argues that the complainant was aware she was being filmed. Mitchell has denied any sexual activity altogether, telling police he did not even drive and was potentially mistaken for someone else.

DNA Evidence and Police Statements

Forensic evidence presented to the court includes intimate samples taken from the complainant, which contained DNA from both Augustine Mitchell and Marcel Johnson. This biological evidence directly contradicts Mitchell's initial statement to Lewisham Police Station, where he questioned if he had been mistaken for another person and claimed he had lost his phone during an Arsenal parade.

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The prosecution noted that both men were arrested without their mobile devices. It was revealed that Mitchell and Johnson had deliberately left their phones at a friend's address prior to their arrest, a detail prosecutors highlighted as part of their case regarding the conduct of the defendants. The victim was eventually driven home by Johnson at 6 am, arriving home after the alleged incidents.

Trial Status and Future Proceedings

Marion Smullen, the prosecutor, emphasized that the core of the prosecution's case rests on the issue of consent. She argued that the complainant was too drunk to give proper consent to have sexual intercourse with either defendant on the night in question. The legal teams anticipate that the issue in Johnson's case will center on consent, while Mitchell's defense will rely on his denial of any sexual activity having taken place.

The trial at the Old Bailey is ongoing and is expected to last for two weeks. The jury will hear further evidence and closing arguments before determining the guilt or innocence of the two influential defendants. The case has drawn significant attention due to the online profiles of the accused and the nature of the evidence, which includes video recordings of the alleged assault.