Old Bailey Trial: Accomplices of Yousef Razak Face Justice for Blue Stevens Murder

Four men stand trial at the Old Bailey accused of helping fugitive killer Yousef Razak escape Britain after he murdered Blue Stevens in Knightsbridge. The court heard how Razak fled to France and then the Middle East.

Four men are standing trial at the Old Bailey, accused of aiding the escape of Yousef Razak, the man who fatally stabbed Blue Stevens outside a luxury hotel in Knightsbridge on July 9 last year. Prosecutors allege that Razak, now a fugitive in the Middle East, was assisted by a network of accomplices who helped him evade arrest and destroyed evidence linking him to the murder.

The Fatal Attack in Knightsbridge

Blue Stevens, a father-of-two from Yateley, Hampshire, was killed outside the five-star Park Tower Hotel and Casino, which charges £1,650 per night and sits opposite the Harvey Nichols department store. At 9:20 pm on July 9, CCTV footage shows Stevens and his partner, Taylor Laxton, parking a white BMW on Lowndes Square before walking down nearby Seville Street.

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Razak, riding a Honda moped with fake number plates, is seen slowing down and reversing behind a white van to lie in wait. He then jumps off the vehicle, crosses the street, and grabs Stevens. Despite Stevens pushing back, Razak stabs him in the chest. The victim runs down the street with Laxton following before collapsing. Paramedics attempt resuscitation but Stevens is pronounced dead at 10:06 pm, less than 45 minutes after the attack.

Accomplices Charged With Perverting Justice

Nicholas McCoy, aged 22, Jayden Clement-Bryan, aged 24, Shafwan Meah, aged 20, and Ali Hindawi, aged 24, appeared in court facing charges of perverting the course of justice. Prosecutor Peter Ratliff stated that these individuals played specific roles in ensuring Razak left the country and eliminating physical evidence.

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The prosecution alleges that within minutes of the stabbing, Razak drove to the home of brothers Mozahedul Alam, 26, and Shafwan Meah in Chiswick, west London. Meanwhile, Nicholas McCoy, Jayden Clement-Bryan, and Mozahedul Alam had been playing football at Goals Gillette Corner in Osterley. They departed the pitches at 9:45 pm in a silver Mercedes, with Clement-Bryan following shortly after in a Volkswagen Polo.

By 10:30 pm, the group, later joined by Ali Hindawi, were discussing how to extract Razak from the UK. Two additional suspects, Mozahedul Alam and Adnan Hindawi, have already pleaded guilty to the same charge. The court heard that Nicholas McCoy used Razak's moped earlier in the day and assisted in the initial flight.

Destruction of Evidence and Escape Route

A key element of the prosecution's case involves the disposal of the murder weapon's transport. It is alleged that the accomplices burned the Honda moped near Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, a world-famous filming location, to destroy forensic evidence. This act was part of a coordinated effort to obscure Razak's movements and identity.

Razak escaped Britain less than nine hours after the stabbing by purchasing a £250 ticket on a P&O ferry to France. From there, he traveled onward to the Middle East. An international arrest warrant has been issued, but prosecutors warn that Razak will very likely never face justice due to the successful cover-up orchestrated by his associates.

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Courtroom Impact and Family Distress

The trial has caused significant emotional distress for the Stevens family. Members of Mr. Stevens' family, including his wife Yvonne with whom he shared two children, sat in the public gallery as inherently distressing footage of the fatal attack was displayed. Mr. Stevens' father, also named Blue, walked out of the courtroom during the preview of the evidence.

Jurors were told that the actions of the four defendants directly contributed to the impunity enjoyed by the murderer. The prosecution emphasizes that without their assistance in fleeing and destroying the moped, Razak might have been apprehended. The case highlights the severe consequences of obstructing justice in violent crime investigations.