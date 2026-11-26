A 14-year-old stands trial at the Old Bailey for a terror-motivated stabbing at Kingsbury High School. The victim survived a severe neck injury inflicted by a former classmate on February 10.

A 13-year-old victim believed he was dying after being stabbed in the neck by a former classmate during an alleged terrorist attack at Kingsbury High School in Brent, north west London. The incident, which occurred on February 10 this year, involved a targeted assault that escalated into a random attack on a second child before the suspect fled the scene.

Details of the Classroom Attack

The Old Bailey heard that the alleged assailant entered the classroom using insect spray to blind a pupil who opened the door. The suspect then sought out the victim, shouting "Allahu Akbar" as he plunged a kitchen knife into the boy's neck. The 14-year-old defendant, who was 13 at the time, is currently on trial at the Old Bailey facing two counts of attempted murder.

Also read Old Bailey Trial: Teen Stabbed Pupils After Viewing Extremist Content

Video interviews played to jurors revealed that the victim recalled locking eyes with the attacker before the assault began. The boy described how he shut his eyes and used his hands to defend himself when the suspect ran towards him. Five to 10 seconds later, he lifted his head to find the classroom in chaos, with students crying and screaming while blood covered the books and floor.

Victim's Testimony of the Stabbing

The stabbed teen stated that he did not try to fight back because he felt it was too late. He recalled the suspect stabbing him from the back with the blade entering his body by 10cm. He noted that the wounds inflicted on the second victim were near the spine, just half a centimeter away, which almost could have caused paralysis. The victim expressed relief that he was likely spared a fatal neck wound.

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After lying on the floor, the victim became dizzy and was helped by a friend who urged him to wake up and not die. He remembered taking off his glasses, which made everything blurry, but could still see the attacker staring at him with anger. The boy described the suspect as looking like someone who had been deeply offended, a demeanor the victim claimed he had never seen before.

Terror Motivation and Evidence

Prosecutors allege that the suspect was motivated by extremist ideology and carried out the attack in his school uniform as an act of terrorism. Alison Morgan KC, representing the prosecution, told the Old Bailey that the teen, now 14 and known to be sympathetic towards the Taliban, wanted to kill non-believers and die as a martyr. The suspect filmed the entire incident on his mobile phone to demonstrate that he had committed a terrorist attack in the name of Allah.

Audio from the footage captured the suspect stating his intentions to kill women and children. He was also heard declaring that he would die and kill for Allah, adding that he was no longer a kid but a soldier. These statements provide key evidence regarding the premeditated nature of the attack and the ideological driving force behind the violence.

Aftermath and Police Response

When a PE teacher arrived to administer first aid, the victim repeatedly asked if he was going to die. The teacher reassured him, stating that he was good and would not die. The suspect was arrested by police hours later while crying in a mosque. None of the children involved can be identified because they are under 18, preserving their anonymity throughout the legal proceedings.