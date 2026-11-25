A court hears how a 13-year-old boy watched extremist videos on TikTok and YouTube before stabbing two students at Kingsbury High School in London on February 10.

Prosecutors at the Old Bailey have revealed that a 13-year-old boy accessed extremist content on TikTok and YouTube in the days leading up to a violent attack at his former school. The teenager allegedly watched clips promoting violence against non-believers shortly before stabbing two pupils at Kingsbury High School in Brent, north-west London. This digital footprint forms a critical part of the prosecution's case regarding the motivation behind the February 10 incident.

Digital Footprint And Extremist Content

Detective Constable Dennis Baker told the court that an analysis of the boy's mobile phone showed he was viewing extremist videos between 11pm and 4am on the night before the stabbing. The content included a Roblox gunfight captioned with references to infidels and a documentary titled I Joined ISIS on Roblox published on YouTube at 4am. The boy also allegedly reposted a video containing a Satanic symbol and warfare imagery to his own TikTok account.

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Further evidence presented to jurors included two stills taken from a clip showing an explosion and a man flying a black ISIS flag. One evening, the teen took a screenshot of a Quran passage instructing followers to kill polytheists after sacred months had passed. He posted this text as a comment on another TikTok video just one minute after capturing the image, according to court testimony.

Prosecution Arguments And Motive

The prosecution, led by Alison Morgan KC, argued that the boy was motivated by extremist ideology and acted as an agent of terrorism. She stated that he carried out the attack in his school uniform with the intention of killing non-believers and dying as a martyr. The court heard that he filmed the entire rampage on his mobile phone to demonstrate to others that he had committed a terrorist act in the name of Allah.

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In the immediate aftermath of the stabbings, audio recordings captured the boy stating he wanted to kill women and children. He allegedly declared that he was no longer a kid but a soldier who would kill and die for Allah. The prosecution emphasized that these statements confirmed his alignment with violent extremist beliefs and his desire for recognition among like-minded individuals.

The Attack And Immediate Aftermath

On the morning of the attack, the boy armed himself with a kitchen knife and a can of insect spray before entering a classroom at Kingsbury High School. He targeted a boy he knew, standing behind him to stab him repeatedly in the head, neck, and shoulder area. Witnesses described the suspect as appearing happy and smirking, with one peer reporting that he high-fived a friend during the chaos.

After screaming Allahu Akbar and asking if victims wanted to die, the boy moved to the playground and stabbed a second child at random. He was later arrested at a mosque, where he told police that the incident felt like a dream. The trial continues as the boy, who sits in the back of the courtroom rather than the dock, denies all charges of attempted murder.