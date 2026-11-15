Old Sydney Town Controversy: WCTV Developments Spark Community Outrage

Developers World Cultural Tourism Village face backlash over Old Sydney Town plans as campaigners reject modern proposals in favor of heritage restoration.

Intense controversy has erupted surrounding the future of the historic Old Sydney Town site, with developer World Cultural Tourism Village (WCTV) facing fierce opposition from local residents and community groups. The conflict centers on a proposal to replace the abandoned attraction with a mix of housing, dining, and new tourist facilities, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from those wishing to preserve the site's heritage status. WCTV has attempted to clarify its intentions by removing controversial conceptual images that sparked accusations of creating an inappropriate commercial development in a historically significant location.

Controversial Conceptual Images Fuel Public Anger

The dispute intensified after public renders displayed futuristic buildings, light displays, and rollercoasters, which campaigners immediately labeled as a 'Chinese Disneyland'. Lisa Bellamy, president of the Kariong Progress Association, strongly criticized these visuals, arguing they did not represent the actual planning proposal currently under review. Bellamy expressed deep skepticism about whether WCTV could successfully deliver the proposed tourism precinct, citing a lack of transparent evidence regarding the developer's capabilities. The developer has since taken down the disputed images from its website, acknowledging that they caused significant confusion among the public and stakeholders.

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Developer Claims Images Reflect Outdated Concepts

A WCTV spokeswoman responded to the backlash by stating that the offending images were screenshots from a video produced in 2020. She explained that these visuals were part of an early conceptual exercise under former project management and do not reflect the substantially scaled-down proposal currently before planners. The developer emphasized that the preliminary concepts depicted in the videos have been abandoned and are irrelevant to the current planning submission. This clarification was an attempt to distance the current project from the grandiose and controversial designs that had previously alarmed local observers.

Planning Authorities Recommend Against Current Proposal

Despite the developer's efforts to distance itself from the controversial images, the planning pathway for the project remains fraught with obstacles. Central Coast councillors recently voted to progress the proposal to the NSW Department of Planning, a decision that contradicts the advice of their own planning staff. The council's planning experts had explicitly recommended that the project should not proceed in its current form, highlighting significant concerns about its viability and impact. Furthermore, the Independent Local Planning Panel also recommended against the project, adding another layer of institutional skepticism to the developer's ambitious plans.

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Long-Standing Campaign for Heritage Restoration Continues

At the heart of the opposition is Jack Cassar, who has led the Bring Back Old Sydney Town campaign for more than 14 years. Cassar argues that councillors have ignored local opposition and sold out the community to a foreign-owned company. He contends that the current proposal amounts to a 'weird-looking modern amusement park' rather than a genuine restoration of the site's historical value. Cassar accused local leaders of failing to represent the people they promised to faithfully serve, noting that the developer quickly removed the controversial images once they were made public.

Historical Context and Current Ownership Details

Old Sydney Town originally opened in 1975 as a recreation of colonial Sydney, inaugurated by then-prime minister Gough Whitlam on Australia Day. The attraction operated for nearly three decades before closing in 2003 due to low visitor numbers and financial difficulties. The property subsequently fell into disrepair until it was purchased by WCTV, a company controlled by Tao Sun and Wenbiao Li, for $20 million in 2018. The current debate reflects a broader tension between preserving local heritage and pursuing new commercial development opportunities in the Central Coast region.